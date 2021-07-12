East Stroudsburg University and Northampton Community College are Stronger Together with Announcement of New Dual Transfer Partnership
Photo: from left, first row, Dr. Carolyn Bortz, vice president for academic affairs, Northampton Community College; Dr. Mark Erickson, president, Northampton Community College; Kenneth Long, interim president, East Stroudsburg University; and Joanne Z. Bruno, J.D., provost and vice president for academic affairs, East Stroudsburg University. Second row, Karen Bearce, associate vice president for academic affairs, Northampton Community College; Elizabeth Reeves, alumna, Northampton Community College and East Stroudsburg University; Dr. William Bajor, director of assessment, accreditation, and academic planning, East Stroudsburg University; and Dr. Margaret Ball, associate provost, East Stroudsburg University.quantum.esu.edu
