Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Health Services

Leading Cardiovascular Organizations Issue Joint Opinion on Improving Clinician Well-Being Worldwide

heart.org
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWASHINGTON, July 13, 2021 — Clinician well-being is imperative to providing high-quality patient care, yet clinician burnout continues to increase, especially over the last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Four leading cardiovascular organizations – the American College of Cardiology, the American Heart Association, the European Society of Cardiology and the World Heart Federation – are calling for global action to improve clinician well-being in a joint opinion paper published today.

newsroom.heart.org

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mental Health#European Heart Journal#Clinicians#Burnout#Md#Faha#Faan#Esc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
Health Services
Related
Health ServicesMedscape News

Global Heart Organizations Unite to Promote Clinician Well-Being

Global action is needed to improve clinician well-being and reduce burnout, both of which are and will be crucial for providing high-quality patient care, four major cardiology organizations from around the world said in a joint statement published July 13 in their flagship journals. "Over the last several decades, there...
HealthTimes Union

HCHB partners with nVoq to improve clinician experience for home health and hospice

Homecare Homebase selects nVoq to be their preferred speech recognition provider. Homecare Homebase (HCHB), the nation’s leading software for home-based care, announces a co-marketing partnership with nVoq Incorporated. HCHB is committed to becoming “better together” by encouraging clinicians to use nVoq’s accurate, secure speech-to-text technology in the office, on the go, or in the home when providing care. nVoq’s suite of leading-edge speech recognition solutions includes nVoq.Mobile Voice for the Android tablet, and nVoq.Voice for Windows users.
Health ServicesAMA

Return on Health virtual care case study: Complex care coordination

Cityblock Health is a tech-enabled provider of health care and social services to low-income and racially diverse populations. Cityblock Health used Return on Health to review complex care coordination. Read the report including relevant tables. Download Now (PDF) Strategic goals. Cityblock implemented its virtually integrated care model to:. Ensure continuity...
Public HealthMedicalXpress

Machine learning for cardiovascular disease improves when social, environmental factors are included

Machine learning can accurately predict cardiovascular disease and guide treatment—but models that incorporate social determinants of health better capture risk and outcomes for diverse groups, finds a new study by researchers at New York University's School of Global Public Health and Tandon School of Engineering. The article, published in the American Journal of Preventive Medicine, also points to opportunities to improve how social and environmental variables are factored into machine learning algorithms.
Diseases & Treatmentsslocounty.ca.gov

Cardiovascular Health

Learn six ways to lower your blood pressure and reduce your risk for heart disease and stroke. Did you know that nearly half of all US Adults have some type of cardiovascular disease? If you are worried about your heart health, talk to your doctor. The following questions can help guide your conversation so that you and your doctor can create a plan to lower your risk of heart disease. When asking your doctor, write down the answers and any recommendations your doctor may offer.
FitnessEurekAlert

The Lancet: Experts call for urgent action to improve physical activity worldwide

Not enough progress has been made to address physical inactivity worldwide, with adolescents and people living with disabilities (PLWD) among the least likely populations to have the support needed to meet the World Health Organization (WHO)'s physical activity guidelines. Global efforts to improve physical activity have stalled, with overall deaths caused by physical activity remaining at more than 5 million people per year. [1]
MarketsBusiness Insider

SVB Leerink Believes ShockWave Is Well-Positioned In Calcified Cardiovascular Market

SVB Leerink has initiated the coverage of ShockWave Medical Inc (NASDAQ:SWAV) with an Outperform rating and a $208 price target, implying an upside of approximately 25%. The analyst Danielle Antalffy notes that the Company represents a top growth profile SMID-cap MedTech Company with a 5-year revenue CAGR of 56.6% over 2020A-2025 with sustained net profitability in 2022-beyond.
Public Healthphysiciansweekly.com

Primary Care Plays Key Role in Vaccinating Older Individuals

FRIDAY, July 23, 2021 (HealthDay News) — Primary care physicians have been the largest provider of vaccinations for older individuals, according to a study published online in the July 1 issue of the Annals of Family Medicine. Elizabeth Wilkinson, from the Robert Graham Center for Policy Studies in Family Medicine...
Healthbostonnews.net

Healthcare management associated with delirium

London [UK], July 25 (ANI): Elderly patients with neurological conditions are significantly more likely to develop delirium shortly after they are hospitalised. A recent study has discovered that a delayed transfer to a hospital floor is associated with a greater short-term risk of delirium among patients aged 65 and over, and for those who arrive at the Emergency Department (ED) on days with a higher risk of prolonged lengths of stay -- found to be Sunday and Tuesday.
Public HealthPosted by
EatThis

Sure Signs You Have the New COVID Variant

With a new COVID-19 variant proving "more transmissible"—and breakthrough cases possible, though apparently unlikely, even after vaccination—it's important to stay on top of any new symptoms you may be experiencing, since they could be coronavirus. By now, you may know the core symptoms of the traditional virus, but experts in the UK are saying that the new variant may have some additional hallmarks that are different. Read on so you can spot all the symptoms—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Have "Long" COVID and May Not Even Know It.
IndustryPosted by
Best Life

If You Got Pfizer or Moderna, the FDA Says Watch for These Delayed Side Effects

Since the end of 2020, public health experts and medical professionals have been warning people in the U.S. about the most common COVID vaccine side effects. That way, once they were rolled out widely, none of us would be alarmed about experiencing a fever, headache, fatigue, soreness or redness at the injection site, etc. But some side effects have emerged since then that have caused more concern. In mid-April, for example, use of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine was paused temporarily amid reports of rare blood clots, some of which were fatal. After the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) determined the benefits of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine outweighed the risks, the FDA added a warning to that vaccine about the potential for clotting complications. Now, the two other two vaccines approved for emergency use in the U.S., Pfizer and Moderna, have gotten new warnings, courtesy of the FDA. If you got either of those vaccines, the FDA now says there are three delayed side effects you should look out for.
Public HealthPosted by
EatThis

99% of People Who Die From COVID Have This in Common

One of the least-heralded benefits of a COVID-19 vaccine is that it can not only help prevent you from getting coronavirus, but minimize the impact if you do contract the virus through a "breakthrough" infection. Dr. Anthony Fauci, the chief medical advisor to the President and the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, appeared on Meet the Press yesterday to reveal what 99% of recent COVID deaths have in common. Read on for four life-saving pieces of advice—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Have "Long" COVID and May Not Even Know It.
Medical & BiotechPosted by
Best Life

Pfizer Says Its Vaccine Starts Losing Efficacy After This Long

As time goes on, experts continue to collect data on how the protection provided by the COVID vaccines fares over longer periods. Pfizer, Moderna, and Johnson & Johnson have all found evidence that suggests their vaccines continue to provide substantial protection for up to six months, but there's still a question of what happens after that. Now, Pfizer is saying immunity may wane over time in the face of the more infectious Delta variant, and the company announced it would be seeking authorization for a third booster shot of its vaccine in August.
DrinksPosted by
Best Life

Eating This Makes You 46 Percent More Likely to Die From Heart Disease

Everything from how much you sit to what you eat can make or break your heart health. Whatever you're putting your body through right now–whether it's excessive stress or running a marathon—can either raise and reduce your risk of developing heart disease in the future. Considering heart disease is the most common killer in the U.S.—with 1 in 4 deaths being the result of a heart-related issue, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC)—there's no better time than the present to change things up for the sake of your heart health. Now, there's a new item to put in the what-not-to-do category. New research has found that not only can eating one type of food make you more likely to develop heart disease, but it also raises your risk of dying from heart disease by 46 percent. Read on to find out what may want to consider when it comes to what you eat.

Comments / 0

Community Policy