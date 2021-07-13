Leading Cardiovascular Organizations Issue Joint Opinion on Improving Clinician Well-Being Worldwide
WASHINGTON, July 13, 2021 — Clinician well-being is imperative to providing high-quality patient care, yet clinician burnout continues to increase, especially over the last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Four leading cardiovascular organizations – the American College of Cardiology, the American Heart Association, the European Society of Cardiology and the World Heart Federation – are calling for global action to improve clinician well-being in a joint opinion paper published today.newsroom.heart.org
