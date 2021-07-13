Cancel
London open: Banks pace the advance as BoE lifts dividend restrictions

 13 days ago

(Sharecast News) - London stocks rose in early trade on Tuesday, outperforming their European peers as banks led the charge after the Bank of England removed dividend restrictions on the sector. At 0850 BST, the FTSE 100 was up 0.3% at 7,144.30 after the Bank said it was removing restrictions...

Marketsmodernreaders.com

Nordea Bank Abp (OTCMKTS:NRDBY) Upgraded to Buy by UBS Group

NRDBY has been the subject of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Nordea Bank Abp to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the company from €10.20 ($12.00) to €11.20 ($13.18) in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Pareto Securities initiated coverage on shares of Nordea Bank Abp in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. They set a buy rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Nordea Bank Abp to an outperform rating and boosted their price target for the company from €9.50 ($11.18) to €10.00 ($11.76) in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Nordea Bank Abp to an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Nordea Bank Abp to an equal weight rating and upped their target price for the stock from €9.20 ($10.82) to €10.50 ($12.35) in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Nordea Bank Abp currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $50.02.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Peel Hunt Reiterates Add Rating for Gateley (LON:GTLY)

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Peel Hunt reiterated an add rating and set a GBX 200 ($2.61) target price on shares of Gateley in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Liberum Capital increased their target price on Gateley from GBX 220 ($2.87) to GBX 300 ($3.92) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Shore Capital reiterated an under review rating on shares of Gateley in a report on Tuesday, July 20th.
Marketsmodernreaders.com

Banco Santander (BME:SAN) Given a €3.40 Price Target by Credit Suisse Group Analysts

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on SAN. UBS Group set a €4.00 ($4.71) price objective on shares of Banco Santander in a research report on Friday, July 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €4.70 ($5.53) price objective on shares of Banco Santander in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Banco Santander from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a €3.80 ($4.47) price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €3.30 ($3.88) price objective on shares of Banco Santander in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Barclays set a €3.40 ($4.00) price objective on shares of Banco Santander in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Banco Santander presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €3.39 ($3.99).
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Liberum Capital Increases Brewin Dolphin (LON:BRW) Price Target to GBX 410

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on BRW. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Brewin Dolphin from GBX 385 ($5.03) to GBX 400 ($5.23) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Brewin Dolphin in a research note on Friday. Finally, Berenberg Bank upped their price target on shares of Brewin Dolphin from GBX 390 ($5.10) to GBX 400 ($5.23) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 395.80 ($5.17).
Marketsmodernreaders.com

ABN AMRO Bank (OTCMKTS:AAVMY) Given New €11.30 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on AAVMY. UBS Group reissued a neutral rating on shares of ABN AMRO Bank in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a hold rating on shares of ABN AMRO Bank in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of ABN AMRO Bank in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an underweight rating on shares of ABN AMRO Bank in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of ABN AMRO Bank from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $11.05.
Marketsinvesting.com

Credit Suisse Stick to Their Buy Rating for UniCredit S.p.A

Credit Suisse (SIX:CSGN) analyst Adrian Cighi maintained a Buy rating on UniCredit S.p.A on Tuesday, setting a price target of EUR12.5, which is approximately 29.08% above the present share price of $11.4. Cighi expects UniCredit S.p.A to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.00 for the third quarter of 2021.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

Unilever (LON:ULVR) Price Target Cut to GBX 3,600 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 4,800 ($62.71) price target on shares of Unilever and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Morgan Stanley set a GBX 4,200 ($54.87) price target on shares of Unilever in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 5,500 ($71.86) price target on shares of Unilever and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 4,700 ($61.41) target price on shares of Unilever in a report on Thursday. Finally, reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Unilever in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Unilever presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 4,400 ($57.49).
Marketsmodernreaders.com

Royal Bank of Canada Trims ABN AMRO Bank (OTCMKTS:AAVMY) Target Price to €10.80

AAVMY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. HSBC downgraded ABN AMRO Bank from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a hold rating on shares of ABN AMRO Bank in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Berenberg Bank raised ABN AMRO Bank to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Exane BNP Paribas raised ABN AMRO Bank from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Barclays reissued an overweight rating on shares of ABN AMRO Bank in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $11.05.
MarketsPosted by
Coinspeaker

Goldman Sachs Clearing and Settling Crypto ETPs for European Clients

The decision by Goldman Sachs to deal with ETPs comes following a recent survey that involved over 150 family offices that the bank does business with. Goldman Sachs is now settling and clearing crypto-linked Exchange Traded Products (ETPs) for its European hedge fund clients. It has been revealed by sources familiar with the matter.
Marketsmodernreaders.com

Metro Bank (OTCMKTS:MBNKF) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

According to Zacks, “Metro Bank PLC is a commercial bank which provides banking products and services to retail and institutional customers. The company offers current accounts, loans, mortgages, safe deposit boxes, cash management, private banking and debit and credit cards. Metro Bank PLC is based in London, United Kingdom. “
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Berenberg Bank Raises Anglo American (LON:AAL) Price Target to GBX 4,100

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on AAL. Liberum Capital reiterated a hold rating and set a GBX 3,300 ($43.11) target price on shares of Anglo American in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 3,500 ($45.73) target price on shares of Anglo American in a research report on Friday, April 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Anglo American from GBX 3,550 ($46.38) to GBX 3,600 ($47.03) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday. reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 3,100 ($40.50) target price on shares of Anglo American in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Anglo American from GBX 3,800 ($49.65) to GBX 3,820 ($49.91) and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, July 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 3,657.78 ($47.79).
BusinessThe Independent

Bank dividends in the spotlight after pandemic rules relaxed

Britain’s top lenders will be watched closely for any big investor payouts alongside half-year figures next week after pandemic curbs on dividends were scrapped. Results from the likes of Lloyds Banking Group Barclays and NatWest will be in sharp focus, coming hot on the heels of the Bank of England’s move to ditch the remaining “guardrails” on shareholder payouts in the sector.
BusinessLife Style Extra

London midday: Travel stocks pace the decline amid Covid worries

(Sharecast News) - London stocks had extended losses by midday on Monday as worries about rising inflation and the spread of the Delta variant dented sentiment. The FTSE 100 was down 1.9% at 6,875.13, while sterling hit a three-month low against the dollar, trading 0.4% lower at 1.3711. IG market...
Businessactionforex.com

BoE In Pole Position Amongst G4 Central Banks

Higher UK CPI readings, a solid jobs report, and hawkish shifts by Bank of England members Ramsden and Saunders. Yet sterling gains remain very modest this week. GBP/USD fails to regain the (technically minor) 1.39 resistance. EUR/GBP remains stuck in the lower half of the 0.8471/0.8731 sideways range in place since March but didn’t go for a test sub 0.85 yet. Are investors fearful for a surprise on the euro side of the story at next week’s hyped ECB meeting? Hard to tell since dovish stakes have been building after a series of Lagarde interviews. In any case, we think sterling will get momentum going into the August 5 BoE meeting which features an updated monetary policy report and could well be talking about a rate hike next year. Short-term UK money markets discount a first (15 bps) hike to 0.25% by the end of Q1 with an additional 25 bps in the cards by the end of 2022. It would put the BoE in pole position amongst G4 central banks. The UK 2-yr yield (+6.3 bps) closed at its highest level since March last year, testing 0.15% resistance. The long end of the UK curve rose as well, adding around 4 bps and resulting in a significant underperformance of UK Gilts compared to US Treasuries or German Bunds. Next week’s key things to watch for UK investors are a speech by BoE Haskel on scarring (on Monday), June UK retail sales, and July UK PMI’s (both on Friday).
Grocery & SupermaketLife Style Extra

Form 8.5 (EPT/RI)-Wm Morrison Supermarkets plc amd

FORM 8.5 (EPT/RI) PUBLIC DEALING DISCLOSURE BY AN EXEMPT PRINCIPAL TRADER WITH RECOGNISED INTERMEDIARY STATUS DEALING IN A CLIENT-SERVING CAPACITY. Rule 8.5 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1. KEY INFORMATION. (a) Name of exempt principal trader:. J.P. Morgan Securities Plc. (c) Name of the party to the offer with...
MarketsLife Style Extra

N18/21 - Restatement of closing price - PLAZ

N18/21 - Restatement of closing price - Plaza Centers N.V. (TIDM: PLAZ, ISIN: NL0011882741) 1. The official closing price of Plaza Centers (TIDM: PLAZ, ISIN: NL0011882741) will be restated as 380p. All transactions at the closing auction uncrossing price of 24p will be cancelled under Rule 2120 of the Rules of the London Stock Exchange.
MarketsLife Style Extra

Share Price Information for Angus Energy (ANGS)

The Company has received the following TR‐1 notification set out below without amendment. Full name of shareholder(s) if different from the person(s) subject to the notification obligation, above. 7. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation. 8. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which...
RetailLife Style Extra

Sigmaroc Regulatory News (SRC)

THIS ANNOUNCEMENT CONTAINS INSIDE INFORMATION FOR THE PURPOSES OF ARTICLE 7 OF THE MARKET ABUSE REGULATION (EU) 596/2014. THIS ANNOUNCEMENT IS FOR INFORMATIONAL PURPOSES ONLY, AND DOES NOT CONSTITUTE OR FORM PART OF ANY OFFER OR INVITATION TO SELL OR ISSUE, OR ANY SOLICITATION OF AN OFFER TO PURCHASE OR SUBSCRIBE FOR, ANY SECURITIES OF SIGMAROC PLC.
MarketsForbes

The Best Bank Stocks With High Dividends For 2021 & Beyond

Collecting dividends is fun. Doubling our money is even better. From time to time, Mr. and Ms. Market will present us with a deal that includes payouts plus price upside. I’m talking about 50% to 100% returns from secure dividend payers. These “dividend doubles” require a catalyst. Some event that,...

