London open: Banks pace the advance as BoE lifts dividend restrictions

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on AAL. Liberum Capital reiterated a hold rating and set a GBX 3,300 ($43.11) target price on shares of Anglo American in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 3,500 ($45.73) target price on shares of Anglo American in a research report on Friday, April 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Anglo American from GBX 3,550 ($46.38) to GBX 3,600 ($47.03) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday. reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 3,100 ($40.50) target price on shares of Anglo American in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Anglo American from GBX 3,800 ($49.65) to GBX 3,820 ($49.91) and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, July 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 3,657.78 ($47.79).
Comments / 0