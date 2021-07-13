Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Americas

The Best Thing Most Americans Can Do to Make America Better

arcamax.com
 14 days ago

Some think tank or polling organization should ask 1,000 Americans: What is the best thing most Americans can do to make the country better?. Presumably, those most influenced by their schooling and by the media would answer something along the lines of: "fight racism" or "work to reduce inequality." Whatever the specific answer, most young people -- and those older who lean left -- would most likely respond by citing some form of activism.

www.arcamax.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Americans#Slavery#Feminism#Lgbtq#Lions#Rotary Club
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
Related
SocietyEast Bay Times

Brooks: The question we all should ask: How racist is America?

One question lingers amid all the debates about critical race theory: How racist is this land? Anybody with eyes to see and ears to hear knows about the oppression of the Native Americans, about slavery and Jim Crow. But does that mean that America is even now a white supremacist nation, that whiteness is a cancer that leads to oppression for other groups? Or is racism mostly a part of America’s past, something we’ve largely overcome?
SocietyPantagraph

LETTER: The cluelessness of white supremacy

To this 71-year-old, much of today’s political turmoil reflects a struggle between fulfilling the country’s founding ideals and maintaining subtle systems of keeping racial minority populations from rising up to true freedom. An example of this struggle is reflected in Michael Reagan’s column of July 3, in which he claims...
SocietyFrederick News-Post

We can do better

If you watched the EuroCup final, you noticed the players for England and Italy standing joyfully for their respective anthems. That is what should happen when you’re representing your country. But recently, USA hammer thrower Gwen Berry decided to protest (from the podium) during the anthem, taking the spotlight away from her teammates. Her actions were at best ill-timed and at worst disrespectful of her teammates and Americans in general.
U.S. PoliticsOroville Mercury-Register

Letter: What happened to the reasonable Republicans?

My parents were Republicans. They seemed so much more reasonable that our current crop of conservative politicians. I wondered what happened to the party and its leaders since my folks were alive. I found a listing of the top five presidents which included three Republicans, established by a survey of historians across the country. They listed them numerically including:
SocietyPosted by
Upworthy

When a white woman asked a Black man about racism, she received the cold, hard truth

Caroline Crockett Brock, aged 45, is a white woman living in the southern United States. Last year was the first time she engaged "frankly" about racism with a Black man, Ernest Skelton. In a Facebook post, she shared what their interaction was like. Skelton had come to her home to repair her washing machine, which is when their conversation began. Since it was first uploaded, Brock's post has gone viral. The pair was even interviewed by the local news. To many, the interaction and the incidents that followed were a sign of shared humanity. However, the post appeared as nothing but posturing and virtue signaling.
POTUSPosted by
CNN

The blunt truth about vaccination

From social security to polio vaccines to drivers licenses and the draft, the United States has a long history of requiring citizens to participate in programs that help all of us, writes Julian Zelizer. Thinking of the common good is patriotic, as American as apple pie--part of what ACTUALLY makes America great.
Presidential ElectionPosted by
The Hill

It's not just Blacks: Republicans are targeting Natives, the young and disabled as well

The prime targets of Republican voter suppression measures will be minorities, particularly Blacks, but there are others affected too: younger voters, citizens with disabilities and Native Americans. There are two driving forces behind these Republican efforts. The first is President Biden 's victory, which included carrying some Republican-leaning states with...
POTUSPosted by
The Atlantic

3 Tropes of White Victimhood

In the conservative world, the idea that white people in the United States are under siege has become doctrine. In recent weeks, three prominent figures have each offered their own versions of this tenet. In June, Brian Kilmeade, one of the hosts of Fox & Friends, claimed that activists were...
Presidential ElectionFox News

Deroy Murdock: Biden, Democrat policy failures – from crime to immigration, can Left get anything right?

From immigration to crime, energy and beyond, Democrats have the Midas touch in reverse: Everything they handle turns to manure. *Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas repeatedly has claimed that "the border is closed." Regarding the illegal-alien surge through Mexico, "we have seen extreme progress over these last few months," Vice President Kamala Harris insisted on June 25.
SocietyThe Spokesman-Review

The abolition of slavery

Bob Strong’s “What ended worldwide slavery?” (July 11) completely ignores the crucial role that people of color played in the abolition movement in Britain and the U.S. Black abolitionists such as Olaudah Equiano in Britain and Frederick Douglass in the U.S. worked side by side with white abolitionists such as William Wilberforce and William Lloyd Garrison in their countries’ respective abolitionist movements.
Utah StateSalt Lake Tribune

Utah’s children can handle the truth of American history, George Pyle writes

“Dad! Come quick! There’s some guy lying out in the street! There’s blood all over! I think he’s been shot!”. “Well, it’s important that you not take responsibility for things that aren’t your fault. It could damage your fragile sense of self-esteem and cause you to question your worth as a human being. And we can’t have that, can we?”
Congress & CourtsTimes-Argus

Rhetoric nurtures poverty

America is losing its way. The radical left, led by Sen. Bernie Sanders and Rep. Ocasio-Cortez’s squad, have taken over our country. They have too much power and are driving us apart with their divisive agenda. Sanders/Ocasio-Cortez’s squad support a $15 minimum wage. New employees aren’t productive enough to warrant...
PoliticsQuad Cities Onlines

Letter: Tell students the truth

Iowa House File 802, passed by Republican lawmakers, took effect on July 1. As a recently retired teacher, I’m concerned about the effects of this bill. Public school educators will now be prohibited from teaching "divisive concepts," such as "that the United States of America and the state of Iowa are fundamentally or systemically racist or sexist."

Comments / 0

Community Policy