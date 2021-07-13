Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Retail

Investcorp Expands with $420M in Acquisitions

By Gail Kalinoski
multihousingnews.com
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAn Investcorp fund has acquired five multifamily properties totaling 2,228 units in Arizona, Texas and Georgia for approximately $420 million. Investcorp, a global provider and manager of alternative investment properties, has completed more than $1 billion in U.S. multifamily purchases in the last 10 months, including the acquisition in December of five properties totaling 1,854 units in Georgia, Florida and Maryland for $370 million.

www.multihousingnews.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
State
Ohio State
State
Arizona State
State
Georgia State
State
Maryland State
State
Florida State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sandy Springs#Multi Housing News#Rosemont Dunwoody#Arizona State University#Midwestern University
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Retail
News Break
Economy
News Break
Housing
News Break
Real Estate
Related
Real Estateyieldpro.com

Fogelman Properties expands acquisition team with appointment of Samantha Lange, Manager of Acquisitions

Fogelman Properties (Fogelman), one of the country’s largest, privately-owned and fully integrated multifamily investment and property management companies, is pleased to announce the appointment of Samantha Lange as Manager of Acquisitions. Lange will be based in the Atlanta corporate office and brings a proven history of multifamily loan originations experience...
New York City, NYaithority.com

CompassMSP Expands to New York with Acquisition of Tarrytech Computer Consultants

CompassMSP, a managed IT services provider for small to medium-sized businesses with nine locations nationwide, is announcing the acquisition of the assets of Tarrytech Computer Consultants, Inc. (Tarrytech) of Tarrytown, New York. Tarrytech is now a member of the CompassMSP family, however, like all other businesses acquired by CompassMSP, the operations will retain their current team and location. They will operate under the name Tarrytech: A CompassMSP Company and will continue to be led by Jamie Kudla as General Manager.
Real EstateGlobeSt.com

Investcorp Buys Apartment Portfolio in Sunbelt for $420M

Investcorp has just completed a major apartment purchase. A fund managed by the company has acquired a five-property apartment portfolio totaling 2,228 units for a total of $420 million. The properties are located in Arizona, Texas and Georgia. This portfolio is part of an aggressive acquisition strategy the firm has...
Florida Statemultihousingnews.com

JCF Living Secures $78M Loan for Florida SFR Projects

Multifamily developer JCF Living has received $78 million in construction financing to build two single-family rental communities in Panama City, Fla. The Housements™ build-for-rent communities mark JCF Living’s first projects in Florida. Projects are planned for additional Southeast states including South Carolina, Alabama and Tennessee. Eyzenberg & Co. arranged the...
Atlanta, GAmultihousingnews.com

ZMR Capital Grows Atlanta Portfolio With $40M Buy

ZMR Capital has paid $40.1 million for the 348-unit Upland Townhomes in Atlanta. According to Yardi Matrix data, the seller was The Walden Group. The community previously changed hands in 2017 for $22.8 million. The 1970-built property encompasses 24 buildings at 6850 Mableton Parkway. The two-story buildings feature one- to...
Scottsdale, AZmultihousingnews.com

KKR Expands Phoenix Footprint With High-End Purchase

KKR has acquired The District at Scottsdale, a 332-unit Class A property in Scottsdale, Ariz. The purchase expands the company’s Phoenix metro area portfolio to more than 2,600 units valued at roughly $650 million. Over the past 10 months, KKR invested roughly $1.2 billion in luxury assets across high-growth markets in the U.S.
Aerospace & DefenseAviation Week

Hartzell Expands Offerings With Acquisition Of Tanis Aircraft

Hartzell Propeller has purchased the assets of Tanis Aircraft Products, a Minnesota-based manufacturer of engine preheat systems for fixed and rotary wing aircraft. With the acquisition, the Tanis brand will become part of Hartzell’s heated products, which include systems for propeller deicing... Subscription Required. Hartzell Expands Offerings With Acquisition Of...
Atlanta, GAmultihousingnews.com

Passco Cos. Buys Atlanta Apartments

Passco Cos. LLC has acquired Noble Vines at Braselton, a community in the Atlanta metropolitan area city of Braselton, Ga., for $69 million. The sellers were Claret Communities and The Ardent Cos. Transwestern Real Estate Services (TRS) brokered the sale of the 248-unit garden-style property. “The team received tremendous interest...
Atlanta, GAmultihousingnews.com

29th Street Capital Buys 2 Atlanta Communities

29th Street Capital has expanded its residential portfolio in metro Atlanta by acquiring two Class B communities totaling 411 units. The company purchased the pair of assets in Sandy Springs, Ga., for $81.4 million from an undisclosed seller. Javier Bustillo, senior vice president of acquisitions for the Southeast at 29th...
Dallas, TXmultihousingnews.com

Catalyst Urban Development Sells Dallas Mixed-Use Property

Catalyst Urban Development has sold Village of Rowlett, a 249-unit community in Rowlett, Texas, to Buchanan Street Partners. Institutional Property Advisors facilitated the sale on behalf of the seller. The 2018-completed property is part of a mixed-use, transit-oriented development that includes a retail component comprising 16,588 square feet, as well...
Industrytheloadstar.com

Geodis expands in temperature-controlled sector with double acquisition

Geodis is set to expand its logistics presence in the healthcare vertical after signing an agreement to acquire France-based temperature-controlled pharmaceutical transport specialist Gandon Transports. Gandon operates 11 temperature-controlled cross-docking operations across France, as well as a fleet of temperature-controlled trucks able to ship goods at between 2C-8C, and 15C-25C.
Economybizjournals

Outrigger expands global portfolio with acquisition of three resorts in Thailand

Outrigger Hospitality Group has acquired three beach resorts in Thailand for an undisclosed sum, the company announced Monday. Outrigger purchased the Manathai Hotels and Resorts brand, which is comprised of three properties in southern Thailand: Manathai Koh Samui, Manathai Khao Lak and Manathai Surin Phuket. The company said that it...
Gamblinggamingintelligence.com

Raketech expands geographic footprint with Infinileads acquisition

Stockholm-listed iGaming affiliate Raketech has agreed to acquire Spanish affiliate marketing company Infinileads for an initial €4.5m. Raketech will pay the purchase price on a cash and debt free basis in two instalments, €2.5m on closing at the end of July and €2m in January 2022, with an additional earn-out of up to €4m based on certain performance measures over the next 24 month period.
Posted by
The Press

Levine Leichtman Capital Partners Sells FlexXray

LOS ANGELES, July 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Levine Leichtman Capital Partners ("LLCP"), a Los Angeles-based private equity firm, announced today that it has sold its portfolio company FlexXray Holdings, LLC ("FlexXray" or the "Company") to Warburg Pincus and Tilia Holdings. Financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed. FlexXray is...
Houston, TXPosted by
Houston Business Journal

Ally Energy expands energy careers platform with Clean Energy Social acquisition

Houston-based Ally Energy, a network aimed at increasing diversity and inclusion in the energy industry, is expanding its careers platform capabilities with a new acquisition. Ally Energy, which was formerly known as Pink Petro, connects energy professionals to share career advice, publish insights and network. The platform also works with energy organizations to attract a diverse range of top talent. On July 20, Ally announced the acquisition of Denver-based Clean Energy Social, a platform of job opportunities supporting the clean energy industry, including roles in sales, engineering, project management, IT, construction, operations and more. Financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Comments / 0

Community Policy