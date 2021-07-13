Investcorp Expands with $420M in Acquisitions
An Investcorp fund has acquired five multifamily properties totaling 2,228 units in Arizona, Texas and Georgia for approximately $420 million. Investcorp, a global provider and manager of alternative investment properties, has completed more than $1 billion in U.S. multifamily purchases in the last 10 months, including the acquisition in December of five properties totaling 1,854 units in Georgia, Florida and Maryland for $370 million.www.multihousingnews.com
