Yes, You're Networking, But What Are You Thinking?

arcamax.com
 14 days ago

A sure sign that the economy is beginning to recover from the pandemic is that, over the past couple of weeks, I have received invitations to speak at local networking groups -- live and in person. So it's time to dust off some "inconvenient truths" about the do's and don'ts of networking. While I would be flattered to think that attendees flock to these programs for the privilege of touching the hem of my garment, I realize that their mission is primarily to network with each other.

