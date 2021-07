The first time my wife, Roberta Smith, learned that I shopped for my clothes at Kmart, she was appalled. Actually, she was very upset. She was a snob. I put this very much in the past tense. We are both children of the upper-middle-class Midwest, essentially raised by animals who taught us nothing about the ways of the world — let alone the art world — or of dressing, cooking, art, or, really, life. Like most of you reading this, we each escaped to New York and reinvented ourselves. When she arrived, she worked to learn about how things were made and what made one thing better than another, being brave about learning things she didn’t know and taking an interest in everything going around her.