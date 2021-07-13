Cancel
Danube River

Cover picture for the articleOne of Europe’s most significant shipping routes today and a major determinant in the settlement patterns and political evolution of Central and South-eastern Europe, the Danube River is the second-longest river of the European continent, after the Russian Volga River. It flows for 2,850km, sourcing from the confluence of Brigach and Breg rivers, close to the German town of Donaueschingen in the Black Forest region of Germany. The river passes through 10 European nations of Germany, Austria, Hungary, Serbia, Bulgaria, Croatia, Slovakia, Moldova, Ukraine, and Romania.

