Danube River

From Mount Everest to K2 and Lhotse, Asia is home to some of the world’s tallest mountains. In fact, all the mountains with elevations of 7,000m (or greater) above sea level are located in the continent, with the vast majority situated in China, Nepal, India, Pakistan, and Bhutan. According to the available data, Asia is home to the first 188 tallest mountains on Earth. Whenever the tallest mountains on Earth are mentioned, some people want to know which of the mountains is the tallest outside Asia. Well, the honors for the tallest mountain in the world outside Asia go to Mount Aconcagua, at 6,962 m above sea level. However, it is the world’s 189th tallest mountain and approximately 1,887m shorter than Mount Everest, the world’s tallest mountain.