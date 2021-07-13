A Quality Improvement Initiative for Improving Care for Childhood Obesity
A quality improvement initiative helped pediatric practice sustain improvement in adherence to obesity management recommendations from the American Academy of Pediatrics. Obesity affects about 13.7 million children and adolescents in the United States, and children with obesity are more likely to be obese as adults and suffer from obesity-related comorbidities. “In light of these data, efforts to prevent, screen, and treat obesity-related comorbidities are extremely critical and should start at a young age,” says Komal F. Satti, MD, MPH.www.physiciansweekly.com
