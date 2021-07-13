Cancel
Verdict is massive but not unfair, Washington Supreme Court finds in $81M case

By John O'Brien
legalnewsline.com
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOLYMPIA, Wash. (Legal Newsline) – The Washington Supreme Court has rejected claims that an $81 million asbestos verdict was too high, ruling for the plaintiffs in a closely watched case. The court’s July 8 opinion overturned the state’s Court of Appeals, which had ruled that an $81.5 million verdict in...

