Guidance Updated for Managing C. difficile Infection in Adults

 14 days ago

MONDAY, July 12, 2021 (HealthDay News) — Use of fidaxomicin and bezlotoxumab is suggested in specific cases for management of Clostridioides difficile infection (CDI), according to a clinical practice guideline update issued by the Infectious Diseases Society of America and the Society for Healthcare Epidemiology of America and published online June 24 in Clinical Infectious Diseases.

