School Equipment: What You Need to beAbsolutely Prepared

Runnels County Texas A&M Extension Service Agent Marty Vahlenkamp says that he has received calls regarding Army Worms starting to show up:. "I just received a call from a homeowner and from what he described it sounded like he has Army Worms. I had heard a report from other areas of Texas where they were seeing them. This is the first I have seen or heard in Runnels County. With the cooler temperatures and wet weather we have seen (more Fall like) I would encourage people to be on the lookout for them. If they are observed in a lawn homeowners should treat immediately. They generally will not kill a lawn, but will make it look bad for a while.