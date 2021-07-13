Cancel
Stocks, debt yields slip on U.S. CPI, poor bond auction

StreetInsider.com
 14 days ago

NEW YORK/LONDON (Reuters) -Bond yields jumped and global share prices slipped after posting new highs on Tuesday as the biggest hike in U.S. inflation in 13 years rattled investors who fear rising interest rates could end a stock market rally that has doubled prices from 2020 lows. The yield on...

www.streetinsider.com

Posted by
The Motley Fool

Why Moderna Stock Slipped Today

The FDA requested vaccine makers, including Moderna, to expand clinical trials for COVID-19 vaccines in children ages five to 11, according to a New York Times report. Moderna still expects to file for emergency use authorization for the younger age group by late 2021 or early 2022. What happened. Shares...
Posted by
Reuters

TREASURIES-U.S. yields slightly down after solid 2-year note auction, ahead of Fed

* U.S. 2-year note auction shows solid results * U.S. 10-year TIPS yield hits record low * U.S. 10-year breakeven inflation falls * Fed policy meeting this week in focus (Adds new comment, 2-year note auction results, updates prices) By Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss NEW YORK, July 26 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury yields slipped in choppy trading on Monday, recovering a bit from sharper falls in the Asian session and tracking shifts in risk appetite, with investors cautious ahead of the Federal Reserve's monetary policy meeting this week. A solid two-year note auction added to some bids in Treasuries, analysts said. "There are some residual concerns about COVID, about U.S.-China relations. And so that drove yields much lower in the morning," said Gennadiy Goldberg, senior rates strategist at TD Securities in New York. "It didn't seem to last. But volume is relatively thin in summer markets." Earlier in the session, U.S. yields dropped following steep losses in Chinese stocks on worries over tighter regulations in the world's second largest economy. Chinese blue chips shed 3.2% in the biggest daily decline since March, as the education and property sectors were battered due to concerns over tighter government rules. Also on Monday, the U.S. Treasury auctioned $60 billion in 2-year notes, with solid results. The yield was 0.213%, compared with the when-issued or expected rate of 0.217% at the bid deadline, suggesting investors were willing to receive a slightly lower yield for the note. The bid-to-cover ratio, another gauge of demand, was 2.47, below both last month's 2.54 and the 2.53 average. "You rarely see a 2-year auction struggle for demand just because their rates have been stable," said TD's Goldberg. "You tend to see the same buyers show up in the two-year note auction. Because rates have been steady the last few months, when one needs a two-year note, they will just buy it." In early afternoon trading, the U.S. 10-year Treasury yield dipped to 1.272% from 1.285% late on Friday. U.S. 30-year yields were slightly lower at 1.922% from Friday's 1.924%. Post-auction, U.S. 2-year note yields were down at 0.196% , compared with 0.2% last Friday. The yield on 10-year Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) plunged to a record low of -1.12% on Monday, as investors bought the instrument with the yield on nominal 10-year Treasuries continuing to trade below the expected inflation rate. U.S. 10-year TIPS yield was last at -1.117%. The U.S. 10-year inflation breakeven, the bond market's gauge of investors' price outlook over the next 10 years, was down at 2.391% from Friday's 2.44%. In mid-May, 10-year breakeven inflation hit 2.564%, the highest since March 2013. Investors are also focused on this week's Fed meeting. The U.S. central bank meets on Tuesday and Wednesday and, while no change in policy is expected, market participants will look to Fed Chairman Jerome Powell to clarify what substantial further progress on employment would look like. Treasury supply is also in the spotlight this week. The Treasury is selling $61 billion in 5-year notes on Tuesday and $62 billion in 7-year notes on Thursday. July 26 Monday 1:56 PM New York/1756 GMT Price Current Net Yield % Change (bps) Three-month bills 0.045 0.0456 -0.005 Six-month bills 0.05 0.0507 0.000 Two-year note 99-221/256 0.1961 -0.004 Three-year note 100 0.375 0.000 Five-year note 100-200/256 0.7133 -0.004 Seven-year note 101-132/256 1.0228 -0.009 10-year note 103-60/256 1.2729 -0.012 20-year bond 106-188/256 1.8425 -0.003 30-year bond 110-60/256 1.9222 -0.002 DOLLAR SWAP SPREADS Last (bps) Net Change (bps) U.S. 2-year dollar swap 8.75 0.75 spread U.S. 3-year dollar swap 11.00 0.50 spread U.S. 5-year dollar swap 8.75 0.00 spread U.S. 10-year dollar swap 0.00 0.25 spread U.S. 30-year dollar swap -27.50 -0.25 spread (Reporting by Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss; Editing by Jonathan Oatis)
Posted by
Reuters

TREASURIES-U.S. yields edge higher ahead of Fed meeting

* U.S. 2-year note auction shows solid results * U.S. 10-year TIPS yield hits record low * U.S. 10-year breakeven inflation falls * Fed's policy meeting this week in focus (Recasts, adds new comment, updates prices) By Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss NEW YORK, July 26 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury yields drifted higher in choppy trading on Monday, recovering from sharp falls earlier in the session and tracking shifts in risk appetite, with investors cautious ahead of the Federal Reserve's monetary policy meeting this week. A solid U.S. two-year note auction earlier added to some bids in Treasuries, before losing steam. "The 2-year auction was met with a reasonable reception and given the link between 5-year yields and lift-off expectations, we’ll be closely watching Tuesday's Treasury auction for any indication of a market lean ahead of (Fed Chair Jerome) Powell's press conference," said BMO Capital Markets rates strategists Ian Lyngen and Ben Jeffery in a research note. The Fed's two-day policy meeting starts on Tuesday, concluding on Wednesday with a possible policy decision and a news conference by Powell on Wednesday. The Treasury is selling $61 billion in 5-year notes on Tuesday and $62 billion in 7-year notes on Thursday. Earlier in the global session, U.S. yields dropped following steep losses in Chinese stocks on worries over tighter regulations in the world's second-largest economy. Chinese blue chips shed 3.2% in the biggest daily decline since March, as the education and property sectors were battered due to concerns over tighter government rules. The U.S. Treasury's auction of $60 billion in 2-year notes, meanwhile, had solid results. The yield was 0.213%, compared with the when-issued or expected rate of 0.217% at the bid deadline, suggesting investors were willing to receive a slightly lower yield for the note. The bid-to-cover ratio, a gauge of demand, was 2.47, below both last month's 2.54 and the 2.53 average. "You rarely see a 2-year auction struggle for demand just because their rates have been stable," said Gennadiy Goldberg, senior rates strategist at TD Securities in New York. In late afternoon trading, the U.S. 10-year Treasury yield rose to 1.293% from 1.285% late on Friday. U.S. 30-year yields were up at 1.941% from Friday's 1.924%. Post-auction, U.S. 2-year note yields were down at 0.196% , compared with 0.2% last Friday. The yield on 10-year Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) plunged to a record low of -1.12% on Monday, as investors bought the instrument with the yield on nominal 10-year Treasuries continuing to trade below the expected inflation rate. U.S. 10-year TIPS yield was last at -1.119%. The U.S. 10-year inflation breakeven, the bond market's gauge of investors' price outlook over the next 10 years, was down at 2.416% from Friday's 2.44%. In mid-May, 10-year breakeven inflation hit 2.564%, the highest since March 2013. Investors are also focused on this week's Fed meeting, though analysts expect no change in policy. "Given Fed Chair Powell's focus on downside risk in recent testimony and in the June press conference, we believe the surge in the Delta variant will combine with the headwinds from supply shortages and bottlenecks to leave the FOMC firmly on hold," Action Economics said in its latest blog. July 26 Monday 3:56PM New York / 1956 GMT Price Current Net Yield % Change (bps) Three-month bills 0.045 0.0456 -0.005 Six-month bills 0.05 0.0507 0.000 Two-year note 99-221/256 0.1961 -0.004 Three-year note 99-254/256 0.3776 0.003 Five-year note 100-188/256 0.723 0.006 Seven-year note 101-106/256 1.0379 0.006 10-year note 103-20/256 1.2896 0.005 20-year bond 106-120/256 1.858 0.013 30-year bond 109-220/256 1.9379 0.014 DOLLAR SWAP SPREADS Last (bps) Net Change (bps) U.S. 2-year dollar swap 8.50 0.50 spread U.S. 3-year dollar swap 11.00 0.50 spread U.S. 5-year dollar swap 8.75 0.00 spread U.S. 10-year dollar swap 0.00 0.25 spread U.S. 30-year dollar swap -27.75 -0.50 spread (Reporting by Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss; Editing by Jonathan Oatis, Steve Orlofsky and Dan Grebler)
Posted by
Reuters

CANADA FX DEBT-Canadian dollar gains as rebound in sentiment holds up

(Adds analyst quote and details throughout, updates prices) * Canadian dollar strengthens 0.2% against the greenback * Price of U.S. oil settles 0.2% lower * Canadian bond yields rise across a steeper curve By Fergal Smith TORONTO, July 26 (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar edged higher against its broadly weaker U.S. counterpart on Monday, as a recovery in risk appetite remained intact following a recent wobble and investors looked ahead to a Federal Reserve meeting this week. The loonie was trading 0.2% higher at 1.2540 to the greenback, or 79.74 U.S. cents. It has rebounded from a 5-month low at 1.2807 last Monday, when investors were rattled by the spread of the Delta variant of the coronavirus. "The recuperation in investors' spirits should curtail the Canadian dollar's downside potential, and at the same time put a lid on the (U.S.) dollar," analysts at Action Economics said in a note. The S&P 500 eked out another record closing high, while the safe-haven U.S. dollar fell against a basket of major currencies. Still, caution ahead the Fed interest rate decision on Wednesday kept the market in check. Oil settled 0.2% lower at $71.91 a barrel but copper climbed to a 6-week high, with floods in top consumer China sparking demand hopes at a time when inventories were falling. Canada is a major exporter of both commodities. The Canadian Consumer Price Index Report for June is set for release on Wednesday. The data will include updated weights for the basket of goods and services in the index, with shifts including a higher weighting for the shelter component as housing prices soar. Canadian government bond yields were higher across a steeper curve. The 10-year rose 1.6 basis points to 1.223%, after hitting last Tuesday a 5-month low at 1.104%. (Reporting by Fergal Smith; Editing by Andrea Ricci and Sandra Maler)
Marketsdallassun.com

U.S. dollar slips as euro, sterling rise

NEW YORK, July 26 (Xinhua) -- The U.S. dollar weakened in late trading on Monday amid strength in the euro and the British pound. The dollar index, which measures the greenback against six major peers, decreased 0.28 percent at 92.6487. In late New York trading, the euro was up to...
BusinessWNCY

Dollar loiters near highs as traders await Fed

SINGAPORE (Reuters) – The U.S. dollar hovered just below recent peaks on Tuesday, as investors turned to this week’s Federal Reserve meeting for clues on the policy outlook, while cryptocurrencies pulled back sharply after an attempt to break out of a monthslong range. The dollar had dipped about 0.3% against...
Posted by
Reuters

Euro zone bond yields fall, real yields lower too

LONDON, July 27 (Reuters) - Government bond yields across the euro area edged down on Tuesday, with German Bund yields holding close to 5-1/2 month lows hit the previous session as a two-day meeting of the U.S. Federal Reserve loomed. Ten-year bonds yields across the bloc have tumbled some 20...
Marketsdailyforex.com

GBP/USD Forex Signal: Bullish Outlook Ahead of US Data

Buy the GBP/USD and set a take-profit at 1.3900. Add a stop-loss at 1.3700. Set a sell-stop at 1.3780 and a take-profit at 1.3600. Add a stop-loss at 1.3850. The GBP/USD rose to the highest level in more than a week ahead of the latest US consumer confidence data and Federal Reserve interest rate decision. The pair rose to 1.3820, which is about 1.83% above the lowest level last week.
Posted by
Reuters

REFILE-METALS-Copper hits multi-week highs on weaker dollar

(Refiles to change dateline to July 27, not July 16) July 27 (Reuters) - Shanghai and London copper jumped on Tuesday to multi-week highs, as a softer dollar made greenback-priced metals cheaper to holders of other currencies. The dollar eased, hovering just below recent peaks, as investors turned their focus...
Posted by
Reuters

U.S. stocks, dollar sluggish, all eyes on Fed meet this week

NEW YORK, July 26 (Reuters) - U.S. stocks touched record highs in choppy trade on Monday and the dollar weakened, as investors avoided making new, bold bets before this week's Federal Reserve policy meeting, which might offer clues on the outlook for monetary policy. The performance in U.S. shares contrasted...
MarketsPlainview Daily Herald

Global markets sink ahead of Fed update on economy

BEIJING (AP) — Global stock markets declined Tuesday as investors looked ahead to a Federal Reserve report for an update on when U.S. stimulus might start winding down. London and Frankfurt opened lower while Shanghai and Hong Kong declined. Tokyo advanced. On Monday, Wall Street's benchmark S&P 500 index rose...
Posted by
WRAL News

Stocks fall in morning trading, easing off record highs

Stocks fell in morning trading Tuesday and pulled back from their latest record highs as investors continued monitoring corporate earnings reports. Markets have been choppy as investors try to get a clearer picture of how well the economy is recovering from the pandemic and how the Federal Reserve will eventually ease up on its support for low interest rates. The central bank is meeting Tuesday and will release its latest statement on Wednesday.
Posted by
Reuters

PRECIOUS-Gold subdued as investors await cues from Fed meeting

* U.S. dollar firms below recent highs (Updates prices) July 27 (Reuters) - Gold prices lingered below the key $1,800 per-ounce level on Tuesday, as investors maintained a cautious stance ahead of the Federal Reserve policy meeting and awaited cues on the U.S. central bank’s timeline for tightening its monetary policies.
BusinessFXStreet.com

USD/JPY drops below 110.00 after uninspiring US data

USD/JPY is edging lower for the second straight day on Tuesday. Durable Goods Orders in US rose less than expected in June. US Dollar Index stays in the negative territory near 92.50. The USD/JPY pair came under renewed bearish pressure in the early American session on Tuesday and touched its...
BusinessNBC Chicago

Treasury Yields Fall With Fed Policy Meeting Underway

U.S. Treasury yields fell Tuesday with the Federal Reserve two-day policy meeting underway. The yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury note fell 4.2 basis points to 1.234% at 9:45 a.m. ET. The yield on the 30-year Treasury bond dipped 3.7 basis points to 1.888%. Yields move inversely to prices and 1 basis point equals 0.01 percentage points.
BusinessDailyFx

Weekly Fundamental US Dollar Forecast: When Will Fed Raise Rates or Taper?

The US Dollar (via the DXY Index) has been creeping higher throughout July, even as US Treasury yields and Fed rate hike expectations have pulled back. The Federal Reserve’s resolute stance that inflation is “largely transitory” will remain well-anchored coming out of the July FOMC meeting; all eyes are on the August Jackson Hole gathering.
Posted by
Reuters

UPDATE 3-German Bund yield briefly touches Feb lows as stocks wobble

LONDON, July 26 (Reuters) - Germany’s 10-year bond yields briefly touched their lowest levels in around 5-1/2 months on Monday, hit by disappointing German business sentiment, before gradually rebounding as sentiment towards the economic recovery improved. European stock markets came under pressure in early trading from concerns over tightening regulations...

