Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

Analysis: Delta-spurred curbs cloud European recovery outlook

By John Irish Mark John
Posted by 
Reuters
Reuters
 12 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1e7u2E_0avLzjPv00
People, wearing protective face masks, walk past a closed restaurant in Paris amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak in France, May 6, 2021. REUTERS/Sarah Meyssonnier/File Photo

PARIS, July 13 (Reuters) - Rising coronavirus infection rates, driven by the fast-spreading Delta variant, are forcing more countries around Europe to re-impose restrictions that could cast a pall over the region's economic recovery prospects.

French President Emmanuel Macron's announcement on Monday of mandatory proof of vaccination or negative tests for public spaces including cinemas and trains comes days after Portugal, the Netherlands and parts of Spain renewed curbs. read more

Even in England, which is going ahead with a July 19 removal of remaining COVID-19 restrictions, Prime Minister Boris Johnson has changed his messaging to urge caution. read more

Johnson's government - which says that one of the world's fastest inoculation drives has largely broken the link between infections and serious illness - judges it safer to re-open now rather than in the winter flu season.

Politicians across the continent are refusing for now to countenance returns to outright lockdowns they fear could stymie the strong rebound in activity during the last quarter. But the caveats are mounting.

France's finance minister said on Tuesday he now expected economic growth for 2021 to be around 6%, up from a previous 5% target, but warned that could be revised down again if the highly infectious Delta variant took hold.

"The Delta variant would be the only obstacle," Bruno Le Maire told Franceinfo radio.

That chimed with a survey by Reuters in which nearly 90% of economists polled said that new COVID-19 variants were the biggest risk to the euro zone economy, which they currently expect to grow at a healthy 4.5% this year. read more

A Reuters coronavirus tracker shows that infections, while in most cases well below their peaks, are rising in all but a handful of European countries. https://graphics.reuters.com/world-coronavirus-tracker-and-maps/

Data collated by Oxford Economics shows that Delta now accounted for the majority of cases in Britain, Portugal and Austria, and over 40% of cases in Germany, Spain and Denmark.

It said the economic impact was hard to predict but that countries with higher vaccination rates could take some comfort from the muted rise in hospitalisation and death rates in Britain and Israel.

"Nonetheless if economies reopen and allow cases to surge, the economic gains could prove illusory if Covid-related absences trigger major disruption to businesses and higher cases prompt greater voluntary social distancing," Oxford Economics said in a July 12 research note.

RISKY EXPERIMENT

That could already be happening in Portugal, where Lisbon's restaurant owners, already struggling to survive without the usual influx of summer tourists, now must require tests or a vaccination certificate for indoor dining. read more

The Dutch government cited Delta's impact as it re-imposed curbs on nightclubs, festivals and restaurants on Friday. In Spain, the Catalonia region has cut bar opening hours and towns in neighbouring Valencia have been authorised to impose curfews.

A big question mark now hovers over policy decisions in Germany, Europe's largest economy.

German officials say existing coronavirus measures should be maintained until more of the population has been vaccinated. They have raised concerns about waning discipline around social distancing and mask-wearing. read more

Economy Minister Peter Altmaier told a local newspaper that a new lockdown would be "absolutely the worst thing and to be avoided at all costs".

Officials across Europe are looking closely at what happens in England, with many of them regarding Johnson's re-opening plan as a risky experiment.

There, the picture is rather complicated by a decision to leave in place for now a requirement for workers to self-isolate when notified by an official app - a move that has already led to big labour shortages in hospitality and other sectors.

In a note entitled "A 'V'-shaped recovery this is not", Bank of America cited that and other snags to conclude that sticking to its in-house target of quarter-on-quarter growth of 3.0% now looked "challenging".

"This should be a warning to policy-makers that in a world where policy tools are limited and uncertainty high, the risks of over-confidence in the recovery loom larger than the risks of the economy running hot," it said.

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 0

Reuters

Reuters

149K+
Followers
181K+
Post
84M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Emmanuel Macron
Person
Boris Johnson
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Economy#Catalonia#Delta#European#French#Oxford Economics#Covid#Dutch#German#Bank Of America
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Business
News Break
Health
Country
Denmark
Country
Spain
Place
Europe
Country
Portugal
News Break
Public Health
Country
Germany
Country
Netherlands
Related
POTUSPosted by
Reuters

After vaccination burnout, Delta variant spurs countries to speed up shots

(Reuters) - The daily pace of COVID vaccinations has increased in about a dozen countries due to the arrival of the more contagious Delta variant and governments expanding their vaccination drives, a data analysis by Reuters found. Israel’s rate of vaccinations has seen a sharp pickup. The Netherlands, Norway, Portugal,...
Public Health94.3 Jack FM

Sweden to ease pandemic curbs despite worries over mounting Delta cases

STOCKHOLM (Reuters) – Sweden’s government said on Monday it will move ahead with a planned easing of pandemic restrictions this week but warned that new variants of the virus demanded vigilance as it urged people to adhere to social distancing recommendations. Sweden has relied mainly on voluntary measures to stem...
LifestyleTravelDailyNews.com

Recovery of European tourism in sight this Summer

BRUSSELS - European travel activity is set to build some momentum moving into the peak summer months due to the gradual easing of restrictions, the ramp-up in vaccinations, and the EU’s recent reopening to more third countries and fully vaccinated travellers from abroad. Travel demand is expected to pick up considerably in the second half of 2021, though international arrivals will still remain 49% below pre-pandemic levels in 2021. That is according to the latest quarterly ‘European Tourism Trends & Prospects’ report published by the European Travel Commission (ETC).
Public Healthlonelyplanet.com

Some popular European destinations are tightening COVID-19 restrictions again

European nations are reimposing some COVID-19 measures in a bid to curb rising case numbers of the highly infectious Delta variant. France has tightened travel restrictions, Spain has reintroduced curfews in tourist hotspots, Greece is tightening entry restrictions to restaurants, bars and museums, and the Netherlands is reimposing curbs on restaurants and nightclubs.
AgricultureTire Business

European tire demand spikes in Q2, 'reinforcing' industry recovery

BRUSSELS — Replacement market demand in Europe for car, truck and motorcycle tires spiked in the second quarter, "reinforcing" the industry's recovery from the depths of the COVID-19 market implosion a year ago, new industry data show. Industry shipments in these three categories were all up over 40% in the...
StocksBusiness Insider

Delta Despair Drains European Euphoria

(RTTNews) - A sea of red descended on the European stock markets as renewed fears of the spread of the delta variant drained the euphoria in the major European bourses. While the German, French and U.K benchmarks have shaved off around 2 percent, the Stoxx 600 and SMI 20 are better off with slightly lesser declines. Travel and leisure stocks are bearing the brunt of the feared fatigue in virus fights, whereas energy stocks are under pressure in the backdrop of oversupply concerns-driven dip in crude oil prices.
Personal FinanceMotley Fool

European Cities Set Curfews to Slow Delta Spread

The Delta variant could interfere with your travel plans. Here's what you need to know. For a while there, it seemed like good progress was being made on the coronavirus front in countries with relatively strong vaccination rates. But then the Delta variant came into the mix, and it's already causing a major setback.
WorldPosted by
Reuters

EU regulator endorses use of Moderna COVID-19 vaccine in teens

(Reuters) - Europe’s medicines regulator on Friday recommended approving the use of Moderna’s COVID-19 vaccine in 12- to 17-year olds, paving the way for it to become the second shot okayed for adolescent use in the European Union. The use of the vaccine, branded Spikevax, will be the same in...
EnvironmentPosted by
Reuters

EU to widen carbon market scope in push to meet climate goals

LONDON, July 14 (Reuters) - Shipping is to be included in Europe’s emissions trading system (ETS) and costs for all polluters are likely to rise under European Commission plans to meet the EU’s climate targets, documents published on Wednesday showed. Carbon markets will also be set up for emissions from...
Public HealthPosted by
WSB Radio

The Latest: New York state sees rise in COVID-19 infections

ALBANY, N.Y. — New York is seeing an uptick in COVID-19 cases as vaccination rates slowly rise, according to the state’s latest data released Saturday. About 525 people each day tested positive for COVID-19 in New York for the seven days through Friday. That’s up from 369 people for the prior week — a 42% increase.
Worldsciencealert.com

First Known Case of a Patient With Two Different COVID-19 Variants Was Just Reported

A 90-year-old Belgian woman who died from COVID-19 in March contracted both the UK and South African strain simultaneously, researchers said at a press conference on Sunday. Her case, which was discussed at this year's European Congress on Clinical Microbiology & Infectious Diseases (ECCMID) as part of Belgian research, is believed to be the first of its kind.
Public HealthCNN

July 12 coronavirus news

European leaders are renewing calls for citizens to get vaccinated and reimposing coronavirus restrictions as the more transmissible Delta variant takes hold in Europe. “The currently observed and predicted continuing deterioration of the epidemiological situation in many countries is expected, given the rapid increase in the Delta variant,” the European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control (ECDC) explained in its latest Covid-19 overview published on Friday.
WorldPosted by
Reuters

What you need to know about the coronavirus right now

(Reuters) - Here’s what you need to know about the coronavirus right now:. Pandemic not over, Johnson warns as England set for rule easing. British Prime Minister Boris Johnson will urge caution on Monday as he is expected to confirm plans to remove nearly all remaining COVID-19 restrictions in England from July 19, despite a surge of cases to levels not seen since the winter.
Public HealthWired UK

The third wave of Covid is here… and it’s weird

As the first data on the new Delta variant of Sars-CoV-2 began to trickle through in April and early May, Martin McKee was immediately convinced that a third wave of Covid-19 was imminent. McKee, a professor of European public health at the London School of Hygiene and Tropical Medicine, was...
Economymarketresearchtelecast.com

European cloud: starting shot for the technical substructure of Gaia-X

The Federal Ministry for Economic Affairs and Energy (BMWi) is funding the Sovereign Cloud Stack (SCS) project for Gaia-X with EUR 14.9 million. Behind the SCS is the Open Source Business Alliance (OSB Alliance), it saw the light of day in November 2019. Basis for the EU cloud. The SCS...

Comments / 0

Community Policy