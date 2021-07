Prudential Financial (PRU) to Acquire Montana Capital Partners

SAN JOSE, Calif., July 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Chipotle, Chobani, Even, Prudential Financial, Verizon, and other leading companies have joined PayPal and JUST Capital in the Worker Financial Wellness Initiative, a coalition aimed at making workers' financial security and health a C-suite and investor priority. Research shows that improving workers' financial wellness benefits not only workers themselves, but also business outcomes such as productivity, innovation, customer satisfaction, and employee turnover and engagement. The initiative elevates worker financial well-being as a top priority as business leaders consider solutions to shape an equitable and inclusive recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic and take action for racial equity.