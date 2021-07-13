Additional Jackpot Blitz Tables Ordered at California Casino

Back in the day, if you lived in Upstate New York and you wanted to play a slot machine or a hand of poker at a casino you had to go all the way to Atlantic City. Slowly, things have changed. Now there are many gaming palaces located across the state, with most of them in the Upstate region. In fact you are really never more than 90-minutes away from any of these casinos. Here is a list of ten of the best places to visit for gaming, horse racing, live entertainment and socializing. They are all wonderful. (Note: we recognize that gambling can come with some problems, so please be responsible).