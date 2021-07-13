Cancel
California State

Additional Jackpot Blitz Tables Ordered at California Casino

 14 days ago

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / July 13, 2021 / Jackpot Digital Inc. (the "Company" or "Jackpot") (TSXV:JJ)(TSXV:JJ.WT.A)(TSXV:JJ.WT.B)(TSXV:JJ.WT.C)(OTCQB: JPOTF)(Frankfurt:LVH3)(Berlin:LVH3) is pleased to announce that the Soboba Casino Resort, located in Southern California, has ordered additional Jackpot Blitz" electronic table games (ETGs).

