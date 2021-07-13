Moleculin Biotech (MBRX) Receives Approval to Extend Dose Escalation in Phase 1/2 European Clinical Trial Evaluating Annamycin for the Treatment of Acute Myeloid Leukemia

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Iterum Therapeutics plc (Nasdaq: ITRM) (the "Company"), a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company focused on developing next generation oral and IV antibiotics to treat infections caused by multi-drug resistant pathogens in both community and hospital settings, today announced that it received a Complete Response Letter (CRL) from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for its New Drug Application (NDA) for sulopenem etzadroxil/probenecid (oral sulopenem) on July 23, 2021. The CRL provided that the FDA has completed its review of the NDA and has determined that it cannot approve the NDA in its present form.