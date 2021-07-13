Moleculin Biotech (MBRX) Receives Approval to Extend Dose Escalation in Phase 1/2 European Clinical Trial Evaluating Annamycin for the Treatment of Acute Myeloid Leukemia
Moleculin Biotech, Inc., (Nasdaq: MBRX) ("Moleculin" or the "Company"), a clinical stage pharmaceutical company with a broad portfolio of drug candidates targeting highly resistant tumors and viruses, today announced that it has received approval from the Bioethics Committee of the Medical University of Karol Marcinkiewicz in Poznań (Ethics Committee) as well as an allowance from the Polish Department of Registration of Medicinal Products (URPL) for a protocol amendment for its Phase 1/2 evaluating Annamycin for the treatment of subjects with acute myeloid leukemia (AML) that is refractory to or relapsed after induction therapy.
