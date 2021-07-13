Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Medical & Biotech

Moleculin Biotech (MBRX) Receives Approval to Extend Dose Escalation in Phase 1/2 European Clinical Trial Evaluating Annamycin for the Treatment of Acute Myeloid Leukemia

StreetInsider.com
 14 days ago

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Moleculin Biotech, Inc., (Nasdaq: MBRX) ("Moleculin" or the "Company"), a clinical stage pharmaceutical company with a broad portfolio of drug candidates targeting highly resistant tumors and viruses, today announced that it has received approval from the Bioethics Committee of the Medical University of Karol Marcinkiewicz in PoznaÅ„ (Ethics Committee) as well as an allowance from the Polish Department of Registration of Medicinal Products (URPL) for a protocol amendment for its Phase 1/2 evaluating Annamycin for the treatment of subjects with acute myeloid leukemia (AML) that is refractory to or relapsed after induction therapy.

www.streetinsider.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Acute Myeloid Leukemia#Acute Leukemia#Clinical Trials#Mbrx#Mbrx#Streetinsider Premium#Moleculin Biotech Inc#The Company#Ethics Committee#Urpl#Company#Aml#Dlt#U S Phase 1 2#Fda#European
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Poland
News Break
Medical & Biotech
News Break
Economy
News Break
Industry
Related
Medical & BiotechStreetInsider.com

Ultragenyx Pharma (RARE) Receives Orphan Drug Designation from FDA and European Commission for UX053, an Investigational mRNA-therapy for the Treatment of Glycogen Storage Disease Type III

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ: RARE), a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of novel products for serious rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases, today announced that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and the European Commission have granted Orphan Drug Designation for UX053 for the treatment of Glycogen Storage Disease Type III (GSDIII), a metabolic disease that affects more than 10,000 patients in the developed world. Enrollment in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial evaluating the safety, tolerability, and efficacy of UX053 in adults with GSDIII is expected to begin in the second half of 2021.
Medical & BiotechStreetInsider.com

Petros Pharmaceuticals, Inc (PTPI) Granted FDA Meeting to Discuss Label Expansion of STENDRA®

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Petros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: PTPI) today announces it has been granted a meeting with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) to discuss expansions and modifications to the labeling of its erectile dysfunction (ED) medication, STENDRA® (avanafil). The meeting is currently scheduled for September, 2021.
Industrypharmaceutical-technology.com

FDA approves GSK’s shingles vaccine for immunocompromised adults

The US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has approved GlaxoSmithKline’s (GSK) adjuvanted Zoster vaccine recombinant, Shingrix, to prevent herpes zoster (shingles) in immunocompromised people aged 18 years and above. Shingrix consists of the glycoprotein E antigen along with an adjuvant system, AS01B, to produce an immune response specific to the...
Medical & Biotechcontagionlive.com

FDA Denies NDA for Iterum Therapeutics Oral Sulopenem

The company will review the CRL and request a Type A meeting in the coming weeks. On Monday, Iterum Therapeutics announced that they had received a Complete Response Letter (CRL) from the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for its New Drug Application (NDA) for sulopenem etzadroxil/probenecid (oral sulopenem). Iterum...
Novato, CAPosted by
TheStreet

Ultragenyx Receives Orphan Drug Designation From FDA And European Commission For UX053, An Investigational MRNA-therapy For The Treatment Of Glycogen Storage Disease Type III

NOVATO, Calif., July 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (RARE) - Get Report, a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of novel products for serious rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases, today announced that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and the European Commission have granted Orphan Drug Designation for UX053 for the treatment of Glycogen Storage Disease Type III (GSDIII), a metabolic disease that affects more than 10,000 patients in the developed world. Enrollment in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial evaluating the safety, tolerability, and efficacy of UX053 in adults with GSDIII is expected to begin in the second half of 2021.
CancerPosted by
TheStreet

Verastem Oncology Announces Updated Phase 1/2 FRAME Study Data In Low Grade Serous Ovarian Cancer Selected For A Mini Oral Presentation At The European Society Of Medical Oncology Congress 2021

Verastem Oncology (Nasdaq: VSTM), a biopharmaceutical company committed to advancing new medicines for patients battling cancer, today announced that an abstract detailing updated results from the ongoing Phase 1/2 FRAME study investigating VS-6766, the Company's RAF/MEK inhibitor, in combination with defactinib, its FAK inhibitor, in patients with low grade serous ovarian cancer (LGSOC) has been selected for a mini oral presentation at the upcoming European Society of Medical Oncology (ESMO) Congress 2021, taking place virtually September 16-21, 2021.
Medical & BiotechPosted by
TheStreet

Kronos Bio Announces FDA Clearance Of Investigational New Drug Application For Lanraplenib (LANRA) For Treatment Of Patients With Acute Myeloid Leukemia (AML)

Company intends to develop LANRA as a once-daily chronic treatment for genetically-defined AML patients. Two Phase 1/2 clinical trials of LANRA are planned, with first trial to initiate in Q4 2021. SAN MATEO, Calif. and CAMBRIDGE, Mass., July 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kronos Bio, Inc. (Nasdaq: KRON), a company...
Medical & BiotechPosted by
TheStreet

Denali Therapeutics Announces Positive Interim Data From Phase 1/2 Study With ETV:IDS (DNL310) In Patients With The Lysosomal Storage Disease Hunter Syndrome (MPS II)

Rapid reduction and sustained normalization of heparan sulfate in CSF demonstrated robust and durable CNS activity with intravenous administration, and enhanced peripheral activity with reductions in urine and serum heparan sulfate after switching from standard-of-care idursulfase. Global Impression of Change scales data suggested clinical improvement in overall MPS II symptoms,...
Medical & BiotechStreetInsider.com

Biogen (BIIB), Eisai Announce ADUHELM Data Presentations at Alzheimer's Association International Conference 2021

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Biogen (Nasdaq: BIIB) and Eisai Co., Ltd. (Tokyo, Japan) today announced that Biogen, as part of its Alzheimer's disease (AD) research portfolio, will contribute four virtual posters that showcase data from its clinical trials with ADUHELMâ„¢ (aducanumab-avwa) injection 100 mg/mL solution at the Alzheimer's Association International Conference (AAIC), being held in Denver, Colo. and virtually from July 26-30, 2021,
Medical & BiotechStreetInsider.com

AstraZeneca's (AZN) Ultomiris Recommended for Approval in the EU

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. AstraZeneca's (NASDAQ: AZN) Alexion's Ultomiris (ravulizumab) has been recommended for marketing authorisation in the European Union (EU) for expanded use to include children and adolescents with paroxysmal nocturnal haemoglobinuria (PNH). The Committee for Medicinal Products for Human...
Medical & BiotechStreetInsider.com

Iterum Therapeutics (ITRM) Receives CRL from U.S. Food and Drug Administration for Oral Sulopenem

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Iterum Therapeutics plc (Nasdaq: ITRM) (the "Company"), a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company focused on developing next generation oral and IV antibiotics to treat infections caused by multi-drug resistant pathogens in both community and hospital settings, today announced that it received a Complete Response Letter (CRL) from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for its New Drug Application (NDA) for sulopenem etzadroxil/probenecid (oral sulopenem) on July 23, 2021. The CRL provided that the FDA has completed its review of the NDA and has determined that it cannot approve the NDA in its present form.
Medical & Biotechpharmatimes.com

CHMP recommends expanded use for Alexion’s PNH therapy Ultomiris

AstraZeneca’s (AZ) Ultomiris has received a positive recommendation from the European Medicines Agency’s (EMA) Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use (CHMP) to expand its use to include children and adults with paroxysmal nocturnal haemoglobinuria (PNH). The CHMP recommended marketing authorisation for expanded use of Ultomiris (ravulizumab) based on interim...
Medical & BiotechPosted by
TheStreet

UNITY Biotechnology To Host Investor Call With Retinal Expert Robert Bhisitkul, M.D., Ph.D., To Discuss Recent Positive Data From Phase 1 Clinical Trial Of UBX1325 In Patients With Advanced Vascular Eye Disease

UNITY management team and Dr. Bhisitkul to discuss initial safety and efficacy data supporting improvements in vision and structure seen in patients treated with a single dose of UBX1325. UNITY to host conference call on July 27, 2021, at 8:00 a.m. PT (11:00 a.m. ET) SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., July...
HealthPosted by
TheStreet

BYDUREON BCise (exenatide Extended-release) Approved In The US For The Treatment Of Type 2 Diabetes In Pediatric Patients Ages 10 Years And Older

AstraZeneca's BYDUREON BCise (exenatide extended-release), once-weekly injectable suspension has been approved in the US for the treatment of type 2 diabetes (T2D); to improve glycemic control in pediatric patients (10 to 17 years) as an adjunct to diet and exercise. The approval by the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA)...
Industrypharmatimes.com

MSD, Bayer’s heart failure med Verquvo gains EU approval

The European Commission (EC) has approved MSD and Bayer’s Verquvo for the treatment of symptomatic chronic heart failure in patients with reduced ejection fraction. Specifically, the EC has cleared Verquvo (vericiguat) to treat patients who are stabilised after a recent decompensation event requiring intravenous therapy. In the Phase III VICTORIA...
Medical & BiotechStreetInsider.com

Inozyme Pharma Inc. (INZY) Receives Orphan Drug Designation for INZ-701 from the European Medicines Agency for the Treatment of ABCC6 Deficiency

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Inozyme Pharma, Inc. (Nasdaq: INZY), a rare disease biopharmaceutical company developing novel therapeutics for the treatment of abnormal mineralization, today announced that the European Medicines Agency (EMA) has granted Orphan Drug Designation to INZ-701 for the treatment of ABCC6 Deficiency. INZ-701, an investigational enzyme replacement therapy (ERT), was granted Orphan Drug Designation by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and the EMA for the treatment of ENPP1 Deficiency.
Medical & BiotechStreetInsider.com

BioMarin Pharma (BMRN) Announces Oral Presentation at ISTH with 5 Years of Data from Ongoing Phase 1/2 Study of Valoctocogene Roxaparvovec in Adults with Severe Hemophilia A

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ: BMRN) announced today new data for valoctocogene roxaparvovec, an investigational gene therapy treatment for adults with severe hemophilia A, from its open-label Phase 1/2 study during an oral presentation at the International Society on Thrombosis and Haemostasis (ISTH) 2021 Virtual Congress.
Medical & BiotechStreetInsider.com

Sorrento Therapeutics (SRNE) Announces That Its Subsidiary Levena and Its Partner Escugen Have Received Clearance to Begin Clinical Trials With Anti-TROP-2 Antibody Drug Conjugate For Multiple Solid T

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: SRNE, "Sorrento") announced today its partner Escugen Biotechnology Co, Ltd. ("Escugen") and Sorrento's subsidiary Levena (Suzhou) Biopharma Co., Ltd. ("Levena") have received an approval letter from the Center for Drug Evaluation (CDE) of the National Medical Products Administration (NMPA) for its Application for Clinical Trial (Acceptance No. CXSL2101069) of Recombinant Humanized Anti-Trop2 Mab-SN38 Conjugate.
Medical & BiotechPosted by
The Press

BioMarin Announces Oral Presentation at International Society on Thrombosis and Haemostasis (ISTH) 2021 Virtual Congress with 5 Years of Clinical Data from Ongoing Phase 1/2 Study of Valoctocogene Roxaparvovec in Adults with Severe Hemophilia A, Demonstrating Continued, Durable Clinical Benefit

SAN RAFAEL, Calif., July 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ: BMRN) announced today new data for valoctocogene roxaparvovec, an investigational gene therapy treatment for adults with severe hemophilia A, from its open-label Phase 1/2 study during an oral presentation at the International Society on Thrombosis and Haemostasis (ISTH) 2021 Virtual Congress.
Medical & BiotechStreetInsider.com

Zosano Pharma (ZSAN) Announces Issuance of U.S. Patent for Method of Rapidly Achieving Therapeutic Levels with M207 for the Acute Treatment of Migraine

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Zosano Pharma Corporation (NASDAQ: ZSAN), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, today announced that it has been granted an additional patent covering method of use of M207 with the issuance of U.S. Patent No. 11,058,630 titled Method of Rapidly Achieving Therapeutic Concentrations of Triptans for the Treatment of Migraines.

Comments / 0

Community Policy