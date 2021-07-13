Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Software

ACV (ACVA) Acquires MAX Digital

StreetInsider.com
 14 days ago

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. ACV (Nasdaq: ACVA), the leading digital automotive marketplace and data services partner for dealers and commercial partners, today announced its acquisition of MAX Digital, a pioneer in automotive data and merchandising products and best known for its flagship inventory management system (IMS) platform FirstLook. The transaction is valued at $60 million. MAX Digital's SaaS-based software products enable dealers to accurately price wholesale and retail inventory while maximizing profit on each vehicle sold by leveraging predictive analytics informed by machine learning.

www.streetinsider.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Acv#Auction#Streetinsider Premium#Firstlook#Saas#Acv Auctions#Acv Transportation#Acv Capital#Dealer Management Systems#Dms
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Business
News Break
Retail
News Break
Economy
News Break
Nasdaq
News Break
Software
Related
BusinessStreetInsider.com

Glatfelter (GLT) Acquires Jacob Holm for $308M

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Glatfelter Corporation (NYSE: GLT), a leading global supplier of engineered materials, today announced that it has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire Jacob Holm, a global leading manufacturer of premium quality spunlace nonwoven fabrics for critical cleaning, high-performance materials, personal care, hygiene and medical applications, for an enterprise value of approximately $308 million including the extinguishment of debt and subject to post-closing adjustments.
Softwareaithority.com

ACV Acquires MAX Digital

The Acquisition Of This Industry-leading Inventory And Merchandising Platform Accelerates ACV’s Data Strategy. ACV (ACVA), the leading digital automotive marketplace and data services partner for dealers and commercial partners, announced its acquisition of MAX Digital, a pioneer in automotive data and merchandising products and best known for its flagship inventory management system (IMS) platform FirstLook. The transaction is valued at $60 million. MAX Digital’s SaaS-based software products enable dealers to accurately price wholesale and retail inventory while maximizing profit on each vehicle sold by leveraging predictive analytics informed by machine learning.
BusinessStreetInsider.com

BigCommerce (BIGC) has acquired Feedonomics

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. BigCommerce (Nasdaq: BIGC), a leading Open SaaS ecommerce platform for fast-growing and established brands, today announced it has acquired Feedonomics in an asset purchase transaction. As a full-service data feed management platform, Feedonomics helps mid-market and enterprise merchants succeed on hundreds of advertising channels and marketplaces by ingesting, unifying, enhancing, and syndicating product data, and then syncing the resulting order data back into existing systems to streamline operations.
BusinessStreetInsider.com

Medallia (MDLA) to be Acquired by Thoma Bravo for $6.4 Billion

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Medallia, Inc. (NYSE: MDLA) ("Medallia"), the global leader in customer and employee experience, today announced that it has entered into a definitive agreement to be acquired by Thoma Bravo, a leading software investment firm, in an all-cash transaction that values Medallia at $6.4 billion. Through this transaction, Medallia will become a private company with additional resources and greater flexibility to build on its innovation leadership and expand its customer impact. Additionally, the transaction will allow Medallia to benefit from the operating capabilities, capital support and deep sector expertise of Thoma Bravo "“ one of the most experienced and successful software investors in the world.
SoftwareStreetInsider.com

Accenture (ACN) Acquires Workforce Insight

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Accenture (NYSE: ACN) has acquired Workforce Insight, a workforce optimization consultancy that provides workforce management and human capital management advisory and technology services. The acquisition enhances Accenture's workforce management capabilities and further strengthens its ability to deliver HR transformation to clients.
BusinessStreetInsider.com

Turning Point Brands (TPB) Acquires Unitabac Cigar Portfolio

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Turning Point Brands, Inc. ("TPB" or the "Company") (NYSE: TPB), a manufacturer, marketer and distributor of branded consumer products, including alternative smoking accessories and consumables with active ingredients, announced today that the Company has acquired certain cigar assets of Unitabac, LLC ("Unitabac"). The acquisition is comprised of a robust portfolio of cigarillo products and all related intellectual property, including Cigarillo Non-Tip (NT) Homogenized Tobacco Leaf (HTL), Rolled Leaf and Natural Leaf Cigarillo Products. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.
BusinessHouston Chronicle

Learning Technologies Group (LTG) to acquire GP Strategies

LONDON (PRWEB) July 16, 2021. Learning Technologies Group plc (LTG), a leader in the high-growth workplace learning and talent industry, has entered into an agreement to acquire GP Strategies for $394 million (£284 million). A significant advance for LTG, the addition of GP Strategies introduces strongly complementary workforce transformation capabilities....
Economymodernreaders.com

ACV Auctions (NASDAQ:ACVA) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

According to Zacks, “ACV Auctions Inc. provides an online automotive marketplace for dealers and commercial partners. ACV Auctions Inc. is based in BUFFALO, N.Y. “. Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Northcoast Research initiated coverage on shares of ACV Auctions in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They issued a neutral rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on shares of ACV Auctions in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They issued a buy rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of ACV Auctions in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They issued a neutral rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of ACV Auctions in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They set a buy rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. Finally, initiated coverage on shares of ACV Auctions in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They set a neutral rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $39.00.
BusinessStreetInsider.com

COMSovereign (COMS) Acquires RF Engineering & Energy Resource

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. COMSovereign Holding Corp. (NASDAQ: COMS) ("COMSovereign" or the "Company"), a U.S.-based developer of 4G LTE Advanced and 5G Communication Systems and Solutions, today announced that it has acquired RF Engineering & Energy Resource ("RFEQ"), a specialist in the design, outsourced manufacturing and distribution of ultra-high performance microwave antennas and other branded solutions for the wireless and wireline industries in the United States and Latin America.
Marketsmurphyshockeylaw.net

Waterway Transportation Solution Market Share 2021 With Top Manufacturers: , Accenture, Trans – I Technologies Inc., Bass Software, SAP, Venson Nautical Corporation

“A comprehensive research study perspective is applied to the Global Waterway Transportation Solution Market intending to deliver an absolute review of the industry assessing the latest industry updates, significant changes in business models, workflow patterns and scales. The study provides an unbiased data assessment of key aspects of the global Waterway Transportation Solution market particularly keeping the business approach in mind evaluating the strategic development concepts established as a part of the current Waterway Transportation Solution market scenario along with the growth prospects, total market share value and lastly exact valuation of the Waterway Transportation Solution industry. The study is compiled to deliver a forecast of the global Waterway Transportation Solution market inclusive of the associated growth predictions and assumption.
Carson City, NVStreetInsider.com

Verano Holdings Corp (VRNOF) Acquires Sierra Well for $29M

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Verano Holdings Corp. (OTCQX: VRNOF) ("Verano" or the "Company"), a leading multi-state cannabis company, today announced it has entered into an agreement to acquire all of the equity interests of WSCC, Inc., d/b/a Sierra Well ("Sierra Well"), adding two operational dispensaries and an active cultivation and production facility in Nevada along with two real estate properties in Carson City and Reno. Both dispensaries are situated along busy retail corridors and just minutes from their respective city centers. Closing on the transaction is subject to customary conditions, contingencies, and approvals, including regulatory approval.
BusinessStreetInsider.com

BRP Group (BRP) Acquires The Capital Group

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. BRP Group, Inc. ("BRP Group" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: BRP), an independent insurance distribution firm delivering tailored insurance solutions, through its indirect subsidiaries, today has entered into an agreement to acquire substantially all assets of TCG Financial Holding Company, LLC and certain of its subsidiaries (collectively, operating as "The Capital Group"), a Bethesda, Maryland-based provider of employee benefits consulting, retirement consulting, wealth management and commercial lines insurance brokerage services to small and mid-sized companies and individuals. The Partnership, BRP Group's nomenclature for a strategic acquisition, is expected to close on or around August 1, 2021, subject to certain closing conditions.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. Acquires Shares of 350,000 Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:XPDIU)

Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:XPDIU) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 350,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,542,000.
BusinessStreetInsider.com

Veritone (VERI) Acquires PandoLogic for $150M

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Veritone, Inc. (Nasdaq: VERI), the creator of the world's first operating system for artificial intelligence, announced it signed a definitive agreement to acquire PandoLogic, Inc, a leading provider of intelligent hiring solutions. Total consideration of $150 million on a cash and debt free basis, payable in Veritone cash and stock, with performance earnouts through fiscal 2022. This values the transaction at approximately three times PandoLogic's expected 2021 GAAP revenues. The acquisition is expected to be immediately accretive, with PandoLogic generating over $50 million in SaaS and related GAAP revenues and over $25 million of EBITDA on a pro forma 2021 basis.
BusinessStreetInsider.com

KKR & Co. (KKR) Acquires Teaching Strategies

KKR (NYSE: KKR) announced today that KKR has agreed to acquire Teaching Strategies (the "Company"), the leading provider of curriculum, assessment and family engagement tools to the early childhood education ("ECE") market, from global growth investor Summit Partners. Financial details of the transaction were not disclosed. Teaching Strategies aims to...
BusinessStreetInsider.com

The Carlyle Group (CG) to acquire LiveU

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. LiveU, the leader in live video streaming and remote production solutions, announced today that global investment firm Carlyle (NASDAQ: CG) has acquired the Company from Francisco Partners, a global investment firm that specializes in partnering with technology businesses. Details of the transaction, which is subject to regulatory approvals, are not being disclosed.
BusinessStreetInsider.com

Nucor (NUE) Acquires Hannibal Industries, Inc. for $370M

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Nucor Corporation (NYSE: NUE) announced today that it has entered into an agreement to purchase Hannibal Industries, Inc. for $370 million, which represents 6.9x EBITDA for the trailing-twelve months ended March 2021. The company is a leading national provider of racking solutions to warehouses and serves the e-commerce, industrial, food storage and retail segments. Pending approvals, Nucor will purchase 100 percent of Hannibal Industries' outstanding shares from its Employee Stock Ownership Plan (ESOP).
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

HEPACO Acquires Environmental Management Alternatives (EMA)

CHARLOTTE, N.C., July 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- HEPACO, LLC ("HEPACO"), a leading provider of environmental and emergency response services in the Midwestern, Eastern, and Southeastern United States, announced today that it has acquired Environmental Management Alternatives ("EMA" or "the Company"). Terms of the deal were not disclosed. HEPACO is a portfolio company of middle market private equity firm Gryphon Investors, and EMA represents the seventh add-on acquisition HEPACO has completed under Gryphon Investors' ownership.
BusinessStreetInsider.com

MKS Instruments, Inc. (MKSI) Acquires Atotech Limited (ATC) in $5.1 Billion Deal

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ: MKSI), a global provider of technologies that enable advanced processes and improve productivity, and Atotech Limited (NYSE: ATC), a leading process chemicals technology company and a market leader in advanced electroplating solutions, today announced that they have entered into a definitive agreement pursuant to which MKS will acquire Atotech for $16.20 in cash and 0.0552 of a share of MKS common stock for each Atotech common share. The equity value of the transaction is $5.1 billion and the enterprise value of the transaction is approximately $6.5 billion.
BusinessStreetInsider.com

Middleby Corp (MIDD) Will Not Increase its Offer to Acquire Welbilt (WBT)

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. The Middleby Corporation (NASDAQ: MIDD) ("Middleby") today announced that, under the terms of its previously announced Merger Agreement with Welbilt, Inc. (NYSE: WBT), it will not exercise its right to propose any modifications to the terms of the Merger Agreement and will allow the five-day match period to expire. Middleby expects that the Merger Agreement will terminate at the end of the match period today.

Comments / 0

Community Policy