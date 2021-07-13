ACV (ACVA) Acquires MAX Digital
Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. ACV (Nasdaq: ACVA), the leading digital automotive marketplace and data services partner for dealers and commercial partners, today announced its acquisition of MAX Digital, a pioneer in automotive data and merchandising products and best known for its flagship inventory management system (IMS) platform FirstLook. The transaction is valued at $60 million. MAX Digital's SaaS-based software products enable dealers to accurately price wholesale and retail inventory while maximizing profit on each vehicle sold by leveraging predictive analytics informed by machine learning.www.streetinsider.com
Comments / 0