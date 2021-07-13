CURO Group (CURO) Updates Selected Q2 2021 Financial Outlook and Announces Rationalization of U.S. Store Network

Wall Street brokerages expect Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR) to report $9.99 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Nutrien’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $10.68 billion and the lowest is $9.57 billion. Nutrien reported sales of $8.42 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 18.6%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, August 9th.