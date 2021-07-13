Cancel
CURO Group (CURO) Updates Selected Q2 2021 Financial Outlook and Announces Rationalization of U.S. Store Network

 14 days ago

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. CURO Group Holdings Corp. (NYSE: CURO) ("CURO" or the "Company"), a tech-enabled, omni-channel consumer finance company serving a full spectrum of non-prime and prime consumers in the U.S. and Canada, today updated selected financial outlook for the second quarter of 2021 and announced a rationalization of its U.S. store network.

