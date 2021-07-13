CURO Group (CURO) Updates Selected Q2 2021 Financial Outlook and Announces Rationalization of U.S. Store Network
CURO Group Holdings Corp. (NYSE: CURO) ("CURO" or the "Company"), a tech-enabled, omni-channel consumer finance company serving a full spectrum of non-prime and prime consumers in the U.S. and Canada, today updated selected financial outlook for the second quarter of 2021 and announced a rationalization of its U.S. store network.
