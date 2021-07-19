GM (GM), Hyundai, and Kia-Backed EV Battery Supplier SES To Go Public Via $3.6 Billion SPAC Merger

Since the introduction of General Motors’ fleet telematics solution, OnStar Vehicle Insights, fleet managers have received nearly 3.5 million notifications and details of almost 16 million trips covering more than 246 million miles. Starting today, OnStar Vehicle Insights can now be used with most non-GM vehicles via a plug-in adapter. This means that fleet customers can utilize OnStar Vehicle Insights across their whole fleet, regardless of vehicle make or model year. This expansion aims to help fleet managers save on business operations, monitor fleet vehicles and keep drivers safe using only one telematics platform.