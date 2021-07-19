GM (GM), Hyundai, and Kia-Backed EV Battery Supplier SES To Go Public Via $3.6 Billion SPAC Merger
SES Holdings, a supplier of lithium-metal batteries to electric vehicle (EV) producers, announced today a deal with Ivanhoe Capital Acquisition Corp. (NYSE: IVAN), a publicly-listed special purpose acquisition company (SPAC), that will see the former become a publicly-listed company.
