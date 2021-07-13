GMV Minerals Starts Drilling - First Hole Is the Most Extensively Mineralized One Ever Encountered at the Mexican Hat Gold Project in S.E. Arizona
Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - July 13, 2021) - GMV Minerals Inc.(TSXV: GMV) (OTCQB: GMVMF) (the "Company" or "GMV") is pleased to announce that it has commenced drilling on its wholly-owned Mexican Hat Property located in Cochise County, Arizona, USA.www.streetinsider.com
Comments / 0