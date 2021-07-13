Cancel
Arizona State

GMV Minerals Starts Drilling - First Hole Is the Most Extensively Mineralized One Ever Encountered at the Mexican Hat Gold Project in S.E. Arizona

StreetInsider.com
 14 days ago

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - July 13, 2021) - GMV Minerals Inc.(TSXV: GMV) (OTCQB: GMVMF) (the "Company" or "GMV") is pleased to announce that it has commenced drilling on its wholly-owned Mexican Hat Property located in Cochise County, Arizona, USA.

