GMV Minerals Starts Drilling - First Hole Is the Most Extensively Mineralized One Ever Encountered at the Mexican Hat Gold Project in S.E. Arizona

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / July 20, 2021 / Metallic Minerals (TSX.V:MMG |OTCQB:MMNGF) ('Metallic Minerals', or the 'Company') is pleased to announce the start of the first phase of drilling of up to 2,000 meters at the La Plata silver-gold-copper project in southwest Colorado along with an update on exploration activities to date. This initial diamond core drill program is designed to test and confirm mineralization in the central porphyry system, which hosts an historical resource estimate, as the first steps toward developing a new NI 43-101 compliant resource estimate.