Alternating current optimal power flow (ACOPF) problems are nonconvex and nonlinear optimization problems. Utilities and independent service operators (ISO) require ACOPF to be solved in almost real time. Interior point methods (IPMs) are one of the powerful methods for solving large-scale nonlinear optimization problems and are a suitable approach for solving ACOPF with large-scale real-world transmission networks. Moreover, the choice of the formulation is as important as choosing the algorithm for solving an ACOPF problem. In this paper, different ACOPF formulations with various linear solvers and the impact of employing box constraints are evaluated for computational viability and best performance when using IPMs. Different optimization structures are used in these formulations to model the ACOPF problem representing a range of sparsity. The numerical experiments suggest that the least sparse ACOPF formulations with polar voltages yield the best computational results. Additionally, nodal injected models and current-based branch flow models are improved by enforcing box constraints. A wide range of test cases, ranging from 500-bus systems to 9591-bus systems, are used to verify the test results.