Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Florida State

Florida Democrats Politicize Bipartisan Support of Protests in Cuba

By Javier Manjarres
floridianpress.com
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter the protests in Cuba against the “satanic nightmare” regime, which are taking place in response to decades of oppression and human rights violations, began to unfold, it seemed as if both Republicans and Democratic would refrain from politicizing the historic event. The bipartisan condemnation of the Cuban regime transcended across political party lines, but Florida Democrats reverted to politicizing the protests shortly after they began.

floridianpress.com

Comments / 1

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Society
State
Florida State
City
Havana, FL
Local
Florida Government
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
George Soros
Person
Ron Desantis
Person
Debbie Wasserman Schultz
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Florida Legislature#Protest Riot#Republicans#Democratic#Cuban#Progressive Democrats#House#Dade Democratic Party#Chinese
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Advocacy
News Break
Society
Country
Cuba
News Break
Protests
News Break
Politics
News Break
Democratic Party
Related
Public HealthPosted by
CNN

Vaccinate all health care workers now

(CNN) — Covid-19 has killed over 600,000 Americans and sickened many more. It's hard for me to understand why people would refuse a vaccine that could save their lives and those of their family. But as a nurse, what I find even harder to understand is why some health care workers choose not to get vaccinated and put patients at risk as a result.
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

Senators scramble to save infrastructure deal

The White House and senators from both parties are scrambling to pull their infrastructure talks back from the point of collapse, a sudden turnabout after key negotiators expressed confidence they were nearing a final deal. If the talks on the $1.2 billion framework fall apart, it would deal a serious...
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

McCarthy mocks Cheney and Kinzinger as 'Pelosi Republicans'

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) on Monday derided Reps. Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.) and Adam Kinzinger (R-Ill.) as "Pelosi Republicans" for serving on a committee to investigate the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol. Reporters asked McCarthy in the Rose Garden of the White House about the panel established to...
Utah StatePosted by
The Associated Press

At least 7 killed in 20-car pileup in Utah during sandstorm

KANOSH, Utah (AP) — At least seven people were killed in a 20-vehicle pileup during a sandstorm Sunday afternoon, Utah Highway Patrol said. The crashes happened on Interstate 15 near the town of Kanosh, according to a news release. Several people were reportedly taken to hospitals in critical condition. Ground and air ambulances were used to transport crash victims.
Foreign PolicyPosted by
Reuters

In 'frank' talks, China accuses U.S. of creating 'imaginary enemy'

BEIJING, July 26 (Reuters) - A top Chinese diplomat took a confrontational tone on Monday in rare high-level talks with the United States, accusing it of creating an "imaginary enemy" to divert attention from domestic problems and suppress China. Amid worsening relations between the world's two largest economies, Deputy Secretary...
Fort Worth, TXABC News

Airlines cite concerns about fuel shortages at some airports

FORT WORTH, Texas -- The fuel needle is moving closer to “empty” at some U.S. airports. American Airlines says it’s running into fuel shortages at some smaller and mid-size airports, and in some cases the airline will add refueling stops or fly fuel into locations where the supply is tight.

Comments / 1

Community Policy