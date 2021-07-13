Cancel
Lowndes County, GA

In the City This Week, July 13th - July 16th

By Tabby McFarland
Valdosta Regional Airport, Airport Conference Room. The Valdosta-Lowndes County Airport Authority is a political subdivision of the State of Georgia created by an act of the General Assembly (H.B. No. 893) and was established effective May 1, 1987. The basic responsibility of the Authority is to construct, own, maintain, expand, and operate any and all public airports in Lowndes County. The Authority is charged with establishing, maintaining, and operating a unified and coordinated airport system for public welfare, safety, and convenience. The Authority has all the powers necessary or convenient for its purposes, including the power to contract for, lease, acquire, and dispose of any and all property required to accomplish the responsibilities of the Authority. The Authority has the responsibility to properly manage and account for all assets that come into its possession. The operating budget of the Authority shall be funded equally by the City and County from the general revenues of the local governments. The Authority is responsible for developing and expanding sources of revenue generated by airport operations to reduce the need for local government revenues where such is reasonable and proper.

