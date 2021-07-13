Northeastern announces COVID-19 testing requirements for Fall 2021. When students return to Northeastern University’s campuses for the fall term, all members of the Northeastern community will be required to undergo COVID-19 testing once a week, regardless of vaccination status, university leaders announced. This COVID-19 testing strategy comes as Northeastern University leaders plan for a return to a fully in-person semester for Fall 2021 with students arriving on the university’s campuses from around the world, where vaccination rates and COVID-19 case counts may vary significantly.