See Australia's Covid PSA that's meant to 'scare people'

In the past two weeks, I’ve learned of some friends who have come down with COVID after being vaccinated, especially those in the nightlife and service world. One cluster in party center Provincetown resulted in 256 cases (probably many more if you count those who traveled there from out of state), effectively multiplying the case rate in Massachusetts by eight times. San Francisco’s cases went from 13 on July 1 to 163 on July 22, according to the New York Times tracker. I’m hearing from people in Los Angeles, Chicago, and Miami who have contracted what may very well be the Delta variant of the disease that is ravaging much of the world.