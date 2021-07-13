Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
World

Anyone who thinks that 'Covid certification' would be a temporary measure is fooling themselves

By Ross Clark
Telegraph
 18 days ago

Like Covid itself, the idea of vaccine passports just won’t seem to go away. It subsides for a while, suppressed by the realisation of what it would mean: that a small proportion of the population, concentrated in some ethnic groups, would be constantly discriminated against. But then it creeps back. Confirming that the lifting of many legal restrictions would be lifted next Monday, the Prime Minister encouraged nightclubs and other large venues to insist on vaccine certification “as a matter of social responsibility”.

www.telegraph.co.uk

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nine Percent#Big Tech#Id Cards#France#Id#Ons
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
World
News Break
Public Health
News Break
Vaccines
News Break
Coronavirus
Country
China
Related
WorldPosted by
Daily Mail

The next Covid variant could kill up to one in THREE people: SAGE warns doomsday scenario is 'realistic possibility' and UK's vaccine roll-out may even speed up mutant strain's emergence

A doomsday new Covid variant that could kill up to one in three people is a 'realistic possibility', according to the Government's top scientists. Documents published by the Scientific Advisory Group for Emergencies (SAGE) today warned a future strain could be as deadly as MERS — which has a case fatality rate of 35 per cent — could be on the way.
Public Healthkfgo.com

Vaccinate anyone who wants a COVID shot, says Philippines’ Duterte

MANILA (Reuters) – Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte ordered his government on Wednesday to open the coronavirus vaccination campaign to anyone who wants a shot as his country scrambles to protect the population from more transmissible variants. With only 6% of the Philippines’ 110 million people fully vaccinated against COVID-19, millions...
Public Healthinews.co.uk

Covid-19 cases falling among most age groups, and in all regions and ethnic groups

New Covid-19 cases have risen for the second day in a row, according to the Government’s latest figures – however the weekly trend continues to go down. Another 31,117 cases were recorded on Thursday – a rise of 3,383 on the previous day. But the new total is still well below the 39,906 cases recorded last Thursday. And the total number of new cases in the past week is still 37.1 per cent down on the total for the previous seven days.
Public HealthNews-Medical.net

China earns a malaria-free certification from WHO

Following a 70-year effort, China has been awarded a malaria-free certification from WHO – a notable feat for a country that reported 30 million cases of the disease annually in the 1940s. Today we congratulate the people of China on ridding the country of malaria. Their success was hard-earned and...
Worldtheedgemarkets.com

Majority of fully-vaccinated infected frontliners showed mild symptoms

KUALA LUMPUR (July 30): The majority of fully-vaccinated frontliners at health facilities showed no symptoms (Category One) or just mild symptoms (Category Two) when they were infected with Covid-19, said deputy director-general of Health (Research and Technical Support) Datuk Dr Hishamshah Mohd Ibrahim. To date, he said a total of...
Public Healthgentside.co.uk

Vegans exempt from compulsory workplace Covid jabs

Vegans would not be required to take the COVID vaccines and might take legal actions against employers who insist they do, experts warn. This caution is coming at a time when big firms like Google and Netflix informed their US staff they would have to get the jabs before returning to work, a move described by Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab as ‘smart policy’.
Telegraph

Shopping vouchers and pizza discounts to boost vaccinations among the young

Young people will be offered free taxi rides, pizzas and trips to the cinema if they agree to have a coronavirus vaccine as the Government tries to boost uptake. Ministers are in talks with dozens of companies, including coffee and cinema chains, about a voucher scheme to be launched later this month, in time for the new academic year.
Public HealthPosted by
EatThis

Sure Signs You Have the New COVID Variant

With a new COVID-19 variant proving "more transmissible"—and breakthrough cases possible, though apparently unlikely, even after vaccination—it's important to stay on top of any new symptoms you may be experiencing, since they could be coronavirus. By now, you may know the core symptoms of the traditional virus, but experts in the UK are saying that the new variant may have some additional hallmarks that are different. Read on so you can spot all the symptoms—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Have "Long" COVID and May Not Even Know It.
Public HealthPosted by
EatThis

99% of People Who Die From COVID Have This in Common

One of the least-heralded benefits of a COVID-19 vaccine is that it can not only help prevent you from getting coronavirus, but minimize the impact if you do contract the virus through a "breakthrough" infection. Dr. Anthony Fauci, the chief medical advisor to the President and the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, appeared on Meet the Press yesterday to reveal what 99% of recent COVID deaths have in common. Read on for four life-saving pieces of advice—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Have "Long" COVID and May Not Even Know It.
Public HealthNewsweek

COVID Delta Variant Is Spreading Fastest in These U.S. States

As the highly contagious Delta variant of COVID-19 continues to spread in the U.S., a handful of states have been hit harder than most amid fears of a fresh wave of infections over Fourth of July weekend. The U.S Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has analysed data collected from...

Comments / 0

Community Policy