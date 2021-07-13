Anyone who thinks that 'Covid certification' would be a temporary measure is fooling themselves
Like Covid itself, the idea of vaccine passports just won't seem to go away. It subsides for a while, suppressed by the realisation of what it would mean: that a small proportion of the population, concentrated in some ethnic groups, would be constantly discriminated against. But then it creeps back. Confirming that the lifting of many legal restrictions would be lifted next Monday, the Prime Minister encouraged nightclubs and other large venues to insist on vaccine certification "as a matter of social responsibility".
