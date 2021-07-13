OPINION: John Lamping: Redistricting 'will be a political thing'

Former Missouri State Senator John Lamping joined Marc for a visit on what to expect with the upcoming Congressional re-districting process in the Missouri legislature. "There'll be lots of 'horse-trading'" in the process says Lamping, "but it won't be for other bills. It will be for things like appointments that the Governor can appoint, and the people in the House and the Senate have a vested-interest in where these lines are drawn. [In] Vicky Hartzler's district, Caleb Rowden, he's the floor leader in the Senate, he's contemplating running for her district but he's also on the committee to draw the new district. So it's very political, it's a lot of fun actually."