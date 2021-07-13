Cancel
Video Games

Just Cause: Mobile Delayed to 2022

By Opinions
gamingbolt.com
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAnnounced at 2020’s The Game Awards, Just Cause: Mobile was set to launch for iOS and Android devices some time in 2021, but Square Enix has now confirmed that plans have changed. In a recently published tweet, it was confirmed via the game’s official Twitter account that its launch has been delayed, and is now scheduled for some time in 2022.

