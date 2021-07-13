Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Aerospace & Defense

EXCLUSIVE-FAA says new Boeing production problem found in undelivered 787 Dreamliners

By David Shepardson
Posted by 
Reuters
Reuters
 14 days ago

(Adds more detail)

WASHINGTON/SEATTLE, July 12 (Reuters) - The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) said late on Monday that some undelivered Boeing 787 Dreamliners have a new manufacturing quality issue that the manufacturer will fix before the planes will be delivered.

The FAA said the issue is “near the nose on certain 787 Dreamliners in the company’s inventory of undelivered airplanes. This issue was discovered as part of the ongoing system-wide inspection of Boeing’s 787 shimming processes required by the FAA.”

The FAA added that “based on data, the FAA will determine whether similar modifications should be made on 787s already in commercial service.”

Boeing did not immediately comment.

This is the latest production issue to hit Boeing’s troubled 787 Dreamliner.

In late May, the FAA said Boeing had temporarily halted deliveries of 787s as the agency waits for more data to determine if the planemaker’s planned inspection method meets federal requirements.

“Boeing still needs to show that its proposed inspection method would meet FAA’s federal safety regulations. The FAA is waiting for additional data from Boeing before determining whether the company’s solution meets safety regulations,” the FAA said on May 28.

The FAA in May had issued two airworthiness directives to address production issues for in-service airplanes.

The U.S. planemaker’s 737 MAX and 787 have been afflicted by electrical and other issues since late last year, and it only resumed deliveries of the 787s in March after a five-month hiatus.

Two key U.S. lawmakers said in May they were seeking records from Boeing and the FAA on production issues involving the 737 MAX and 787 Dreamliner.

The FAA said in September it was investigating manufacturing flaws involving some 787 Dreamliners. Boeing said in August airlines operating its 787 Dreamliners removed eight jets from service as a result of two distinct manufacturing issues. (Reporting by David Shepardson and Eric M. Johnson; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman & Shri Navaratnam)

Comments / 0

Reuters

Reuters

149K+
Followers
183K+
Post
84M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Boeing 787 Dreamliner#Boeing Planes#Max#Dreamliners
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Manufacturing
News Break
Economy
News Break
Industry
News Break
Boeing
News Break
FAA
News Break
Aerospace & Defense
Related
Aerospace & Defensesimpleflying.com

FAA Prohibits US Carriers From Flying Below FL260 In Afghanistan

The Federal Aviation Administration has issued a NOTAM prohibiting most US carriers from flying below flight level 260 in the Kabul flight information region. The administration cited extremist and militant activity as the reason for its decision. The US is currently in the process of withdrawing troops from the area.
Aerospace & DefenseFOXBusiness

FAA says Jeff Bezos not an astronaut based on new criteria

Jeff Bezos might have to settle for an "honorary" title in his space race ambitions after U.S. air authorities altered requirements for the title of "astronaut." The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) released Order 8800.2 on the same day the former Amazon CEO took flight in his Blue Origin vessel earlier this week. Bezos did achieve the minimum altitude of 50 miles above Earth's surface, but he would potentially fall short on other criteria.
Aerospace & DefenseAviation Week

June 2021 Aircraft Orders Highest Since COVID-19

Airlines are starting to plan long-term again, making new orders for fleet replacements. This is probably why the orders in June this year were the highest monthly total seen since the start of COVID-19. Overall, orders in the first six months of 2021 have been 64% higher than the same period in 2020 and 56% higher than in 2019.
Lifestylewtaq.com

U.S. FAA issues new flight restrictions over Afghanistan

(Reuters) – The U.S. Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) said on Monday it has imposed new flight restrictions over Afghanistan for U.S. airlines and other U.S. operators in response to the changing security environment. The FAA, in an emergency order effective Sunday, said flights operating below 26,000 feet are prohibited in...
Aerospace & DefensePosted by
AFP

Boeing set to face investor scrutiny as problems plague jets

The aviation industry appears to finally be past the worst of the coronavirus downturn, but Boeing's to-do list remains extensive following a messy start to 2021. The problems this year include electrical issues with the 737 MAX jet, fuselage troubles on the 787 and yet another delay in the timeframe for the 777X. The myriad challenges reflect the changed regulatory climate facing Boeing in the wake of a pair of 737 MAX crashes in 2018 and 2019 that claimed 346 lives and led to a 20-month grounding of the aircraft. "Unfortunately for Boeing right now, the added scrutiny is justified," said Ken Herbert, an aviation analyst at Canaccord Genuity.
Aerospace & DefenseAviation Week

Opinion: Why FAA And Boeing Should Take New 777-9 Certification Path

The FAA’s May 13 letter to Boeing’s FAA-designated safety oversight liaison indicates that Boeing continues to struggle with its delegation—or authority granted by the safety agency to perform certain certification functions such as approving engineering design data on its behalf (AW&ST July 12-25... Opinion: Why FAA And Boeing Should Take...
Aerospace & Defensekyma.com

FAA mandates new Boeing 737 inspections

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) is mandating new inspections for thousands of the world's most popular commercial airliners. It's due to a safety risk involving a critical switch that controls cabin air pressure. The order affects over 2,500 Boeing 737's in the U.S., and 9,300 jets worldwide. The FAA says...
Aerospace & Defensesimpleflying.com

Boeing’s 787 Dreamliner Deliveries Affected By Another New Issue

As part of the FAA’s ongoing scrutiny of Boeing’s flagship widebody, the 787 Dreamliner, another flaw has been found in the quality of the manufacturing process. This time, there’s an issue near the nose of the plane, which has been identified on undelivered 787s in Boeing’s inventory. Boeing will need to fix the issue before these planes can be delivered; the FAA is still deciding if action is required relating to the in-service fleet.
Aerospace & DefenseThe Daily World

FAA shows new muscle in working with Boeing

Ahead of a 2016 meeting to discuss training requirements for the 737 MAX, a Boeing employee infamously described clueless federal regulators as “dogs watching TV.” After two deadly crashes that claimed 346 lives and a congressional investigation that blasted “grossly insufficient oversight,” these dogs may have finally found their bite.
Chicago, ILMiddletown Press

Boeing cuts production

CHICAGO (AP) — Boeing will cut production of its large 787 aircraft after a structural flaw was discovered in some undelivered planes. The production rate for the 787, which it calls the Dreamliner, will fall below five per month and the Chicago company said Tuesday that it now anticipates that it will deliver less than half of the 787s remaining in its inventory this year.
Seattle, WAWenatchee World

A new 787 Dreamliner manufacturing flaw will prolong Boeing delivery halt

SEATTLE — While inspecting and reworking undelivered 787 Dreamliners for the flaws at fuselage joins that emerged last year, Boeing has discovered a new manufacturing quality problem with a key structural part in the nose of the aircraft. In yet another serious setback as Boeing struggles to recover from the...
Aerospace & DefenseInternational Business Times

Boeing To Reduce 787 Production After Identifying New Jet Issue

Boeing is cutting production on the 787 Dreamliner after identifying a new problem with the plane, the company announced Tuesday in the latest in a series of setbacks as the aviation giant struggles to fully recover from a lengthy slump. Boeing said that while inspecting the 787 jets, it "identified...

Comments / 0

Community Policy