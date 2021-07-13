Measure involving commission pay dropped from state budget. A proposal to significantly reduce the legal liabilities for many retailers who pay workers with commissions was dropped amid the final House-Senate negotiations over the new state budget. The Senate had approved a measure in its budget plan to limit what retailers would owe if they were found to be violating state wage rules for people who earn commissions, in reaction to a Supreme Judicial Court ruling in 2019 against mattress seller Sleepy’s. Many salespeople had been receiving overtime and Sunday premium pay from advances on future commissions. But the SJC ruled that employers could not use commissions to cover these kinds of extra pay, sparking more than 100 lawsuits against car dealers, furniture sellers, and other retailers that use commissions. Most defendants have settled already, partly because they could be forced to pay triple damages if they lose in a trial. The Senate measure would have limited this potential expense to the amount of back pay owed, if retailers prove they relied on guidance from state officials that led them to believe they were handling payroll correctly before the SJC decision. But negotiators for the House and Senate decided not to include the retailer-friendly rider in the final budget legislation. — JON CHESTO.