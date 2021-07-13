Temasek portfolio hits 10-year-high of S$381 bil, profit jumps over 600% to S$57 bil

Lorsdtown Motors Corp. announced today it has a deal with a New Jersey-based investment firm to pump $400 million into the struggling electric truck startup over three years. The company’s stock immediately jumped 8.7 percent in trading after the company announced the agreement with YA II ON, LTD., which is managed by Yorkville Global Advisors, LP, in Mountainside, N.J. It has since come back down, up about 2 percent at about 11 a.m.