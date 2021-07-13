Cancel
Temasek portfolio hits 10-year-high of S$381 bil, profit jumps over 600% to S$57 bil

By Lim Hui Jie
theedgemarkets.com
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSINGAPORE (July 13): Singapore investment firm Temasek Holdings has reported a net portfolio value of S$381 billion for FY2021 ending March 31, 2021, up S$75 billion or 24.5% from S$306 billion last year. Group profit surged over 600% to hit S$57 billion from just S$9 billion in FY2020, reversing two...

www.theedgemarkets.com

