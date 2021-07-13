Temasek portfolio hits 10-year-high of S$381 bil, profit jumps over 600% to S$57 bil

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on AAVMY. UBS Group reissued a neutral rating on shares of ABN AMRO Bank in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a hold rating on shares of ABN AMRO Bank in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of ABN AMRO Bank in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an underweight rating on shares of ABN AMRO Bank in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of ABN AMRO Bank from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $11.05.
