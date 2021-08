With the colder and wetter season approaching, Gore-Tex and Nike will be furthering their collaboratory efforts with the Air Force 1 Low “Escape”. While Gore-Tex and Nike have taken a nice little vacation while the weather is warm and dry, it looks like the duo is back again for the Fall and Winter seasons. Picking up right where they left off with the Air Force 1 Low, they appear to be revisiting the popular “Escape” theme which was last seen on the Nike Air Huarache. Featuring a mixture of mesh and leather throughout the design and waterproof technology, shades of white and khaki are used on the mesh panelings while brown and green are used on the leather overlay system. A speckled white rubber midsole is placed at the bottoms while a black outsole finishes off the brand new rendition.