Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

Home Entertainment Guide: July 2021

By Black Writers Week
Roger Ebert
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the article"Terminator 2: Judgment Day" "Bringing Up Baby" (Criterion) Movies don't get much more delightful and joyous than "Bringing Up Baby," a film that honestly shaped my youth. Raised on classic musicals, my mother also loved classic comedies, and comedies don't get more classic than this 1938 screwball masterpiece from Howard Hawks. Katherine Hepburn and Cary Grant star in a film that was reportedly so much fun to make that the production had to regularly stop for laugh breaks. This is one of those movies that was a bomb on release (Hepburn was even labeled "box office poison") but it gained an audience in the 1950s when it was shown on TV, at a point when Hepburn was anything but unpopular. It's a razor sharp, hysterical movie that continues to impact comedy almost a century later. Special note: Our very own Sheila O'Malley wrote the essay for this excellent Criterion release.

www.rogerebert.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dee Rees
Person
Katherine Hepburn
Person
Joe Lawlor
Person
Laurence Fishburne
Person
Andrei Tarkovsky
Person
Peter Bogdanovich
Person
Bob Odenkirk
Person
Ann Skelly
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sundance Film Festival#American Film#Documentary Film#Home Entertainment Guide#Snowpiercer#Hbo#Howard Hawks#Bogdanovich Trailer#Afi Conservatory#Deep Cover#K Wb
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Movies
News Break
Music
News Break
Indiana Jones
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Netflix
Related
MoviesRoger Ebert

Gunpowder Milkshake

Part action thriller, part mother-daughter drama, director Navot Papushado’s “Gunpowder Milkshake” sticks to notes both familiar and occasionally entertaining. He creates a world that’s so strange, in both a visually striking sense and one that doesn't always work, that even when a performance sputters out or a line of dialogue rings false, it doesn’t tank the movie. However, that level of spectacle through eye-catching production design and visual style means that sometimes the movie’s vivid colors and bullets outshine the star-studded cast. It seems impossible, considering the murderer’s row of action movie icons, but here it is and there they are, somehow flat and relatively uninteresting. What Papushado and Ehud Lavski’s script lacks, no amount of charisma is able to make up. Instead, the director puts on quite a show with cinematographer Michael Seresin, soaking his movie’s penchant for violence in lurid tones, color-coordinating sets, and lighting to pop off the screen as vividly as possible. The movie’s fight scenes, while choreographically speaking don’t always work for me, are set in some impressive settings, like a neon lit bowling alley (specifically in bisexual lighting, if you’re savvy, but it’s really more a battle of sexes than anything relating to sexuality) or a creatively themed children’s section at a library. These set pieces may not make up entirely for the movie’s duller moments, but they certainly help make the bloated runtime pass fast enough.
Comicsbubbleblabber.com

FOX Entertainment Brings Tubi And AniDom To Comic-Con @ Home 2021

20th Television is bringing most of FOX’s Animation Domination line-up to Comic-Con @ Home, mainly because this is the programming that 20th actually has any sort of production stake in. As FOX Entertainment continues to transition into bringing more of it’s self-produced animated content to the forefront, expect the years ahead to see bigger installations at future conventions. For this year, check out previews below of what’s coming down the pike.
Moviesthemanual.com

The 10 Best Kevin Costner Movies, Ranked

An all-American, blue-collar working man turned Hollywood essential, Kevin Costner has lived a life full of experience and dreams that some can only imagine. Starting out as a small kid — 5’2” at high school graduation — who moved around a lot, Costner was fond of things like poetry, writing, and singing in his Baptist choir. Outside of the arts, he was also very interested in sports of all kinds which is reflected in his film career to this day. Also a man of the outdoors, Costner built his own canoe at 18 and paddled it through sections where Lewis and Clark ventured. Fun facts aside, Costner had a full and interesting life before the world got to know him as the charming and eloquent movie man we know him to be today.
MoviesRoger Ebert

Cannes 2021: Where is Anne Frank, Stillwater, Lamb

The human capacity to acclimate to just about any circumstance remains remarkable, and it’s almost surreal how the view of mega-yachts, beach sand, palm trees, and well coifed-cinephiles is already old-hat by the time you reach the second week of Cannes. There are still reminders of how strange this year is, with Léa Seydoux’s COVID diagnosis being one plausible reason why the “The French Dispatch” press conference was shelved (luckily, the magnificent movie made for a sublime screening at the Debussy).
Moviespurewow.com

15 Movie Sequels That Are Better Than the Originals (from ‘Spider-Man 2’ to ‘Toy Story 4’)

Movie sequels don’t exactly have the best reputation. Oftentimes, they can feel like lazy attempts to capitalize on the success of popular films—which definitely explains why so many follow-up movies lack creativity (see: The Hangover 2 and Mean Girls 2). However, we’ve been fortunate enough to enjoy some great sequels that not only exceeded our expectations, but also totally surpassed the overall quality of the original films. From National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation to Toy Story 4, here are 15 sequels better than the original films.
Movieshorrorsociety.com

Blu Review – Not Quite Hollywood (Umbrella Entertainment)

Director – Mark Hartley (Electric Boogaloo, Machete Maidens Unleashed) Starring – Phillip Adams (Dallas Doll, Road to Nhill), Glory Annen (Felicity, Prey), and Christine Amor (Chopper Squad, Cop Shop) Release Date – 2008. Rating – 3/5. Blu Release – 4.5/5. I never realized ozploitation was a thing until a few...
Moviesmxdwn.com

Movie Review: ‘Old’

Written and directed by M. Night Shyamalan (Unbreakable, The Sixth Sense, Split), Old (2021) sees a family (played by Gael García Bernal, Vicky Krieps, Emun Elliott/Alex Wolff, Embeth Davidtz/Thomasin McKenzie) on a tropical holiday who discover that the secluded beach where they are relaxing for a few hours is somehow causing them to age rapidly, reducing their entire lives into a single day. On the beach, they come across married couple Chrystal (Abbey Lee) and Charles (Rufus Sewell) with their daughter Kara (Kyle Bailey/Eliza Scanlen), married couple Jarin (Ken Leung) and Patricia Carmichael (Nikki Amuka-Bird), and a famous rapper (Aaron Pierre). All of whom seem to have ended up on this beach for a reason.
Fargo, NDhpr1.com

​Collecting Movies with Conor Holt

Conor Holt works in television post-production in Los Angeles and has scoured almost every video store and thrift shop in Los Angeles County on an endless quest for VHS cassettes. This spring he finally made the trek to Bend, Oregon to visit the last Blockbuster in the world. Greg Carlson:...
MoviesWashington Times

‘Saw: Unrated’ 4K Ultra HD movie review

With “Spiral: From the Book of Saw” available to home theaters, now is a great time to take a look back at the first film of the horror franchise with its recent release on the ultra-high definition format. Specifically, Saw: Unrated (Lionsgate Home Entertainment, not rated, 1.78:1 aspect ratio, 161...
MoviesCollider

‘The Shawshank Redemption’ Breaks Out With 4K Ultra HD Release

The Shawshank Redemption, the beloved 1994 prison drama, is finally coming to 4K Ultra HD. Based on Stephen King's 1982 novella, "Rita Hayworth and the Shawshank Redemption," the script was adapted by Frank Darabont, who also made his directorial debut with the film. The story follows Andy Dufresne (Tim Robbins), a man serving two life sentences at Shawshank State Prison. He befriends Ellis "Red" Redding (Morgan Freeman), another lifer who specializes in procuring contraband for his fellow inmates. The two form an unlikely bond in the face of an unjust system, even as Andy harbors a secret plan.
MoviesA.V. Club

Dev Patel and David Lowery give Arthurian legend a new coat of A24 dread in The Green Knight

Rich with atmosphere and metaphor, propelled by a soundtrack of hollow strums and whispering strings, David Lowery’s The Green Knight is a kind of artisanal fantasy epic, whittling Arthurian legend into the rough shape of one of distributor A24’s arty horror mood pieces. Over two-plus hours, the film never stops dazzling the viewer with mythic imagery. During one interlude, which may be real or a vision brought on by mushrooms (the whole movie has the vibe of a psychotropic trip), pale, naked giants of almost extraterrestrial wonder lumber across the landscape. They’re amazing, in their scale and otherworldliness. Yet so is just about everything captured by Andrew Droz Palermo’s camera, affording the natural world of this medieval setting the same storybook awe framing its supernatural intrusions.
MoviesPosted by
The Hollywood Reporter

Dev Patel in David Lowery’s ‘The Green Knight’: Film Review

An otherworldly Arthurian legend that owes as much to The Seventh Seal as to Excalibur, David Lowery’s The Green Knight is a dreamy mood piece that retells the classic hero’s journey as a hypnotic tale steeped in dark magic and supernatural horror. Just as the writer-director’s A Ghost Story reshaped the afterlife into an intensely emotional echo chamber of lingering love and loss, his new film slows down the action of a typical Camelot tale to deliver something richer, more thoughtful, yet laced with chivalric exploits and bizarre encounters. Led by Dev Patel at his most magnetic, this is a fantastical adventure in a genre all of its own.
TV & Videosthemanual.com

The 10 Best Horror Movies on Netflix Right Now

Are you missing the adrenaline rush you get from a roller coaster? How about a story that makes you think about something you’ve never even imagined before? If you want it all rushing into your senses at once from the comfort of your home, you might be looking to watch a horror film. Between chilling sound design, a haunting soundtrack, properly used camera angles, low lighting, and a great monster/villain/creature/ghost, horror films can be one of the most exhilarating experiences you could possibly have while simply sitting and enjoying some popcorn. A good and scary story can be a great experience if it’s something special and original, so we’ve compiled a list of the best ones you can watch right now.
MoviesPosted by
Variety

‘Batman Unburied’: Winston Duke Cast as Dark Knight, Jason Isaacs Is Alfred in Spotify Superhero Podcast

Spotify, together with Warner Bros. and DC, have found their Batman and Alfred for the forthcoming “Batman Unburied” scripted podcast thriller. Leading the cast as Bruce Wayne is Winston Duke, whose credits include “Black Panther,” “Avengers: Infinity War,” “Avengers: Endgame” and “Us.” He’s joined in the project by Jason Isaacs (“Harry Potter”, Peter Pan, Black Hawk Down, The Death of Stalin) as Bruce’s loyal butler and right-hand man, Alfred.
MoviesRoger Ebert

Cannes 2021: A Hero, Deception, Petrov's Flu

In 1983, Robert Bresson won the best-director award at Cannes for "L'Argent," his final, Tolstoy-inspired feature. It follows the journey of a counterfeit bill that acquires a metaphysical significance. The sin that began with the printing and passing of the bill never goes away; the banknote simply brings trouble wherever it travels.

Comments / 0

Community Policy