How to Deactivate (or Delete) Your Facebook Account

By Ellen Gutoskey
Mental_Floss
Mental_Floss
 13 days ago
Whether you spend hours a day on Facebook or haven’t checked it in years, you might find yourself wanting to get rid of your account. As TODAY explains, you have two options: deactivation or deletion. If you choose to deactivate your account, it won’t get wiped from the internet. Facebook will hang onto all your data, from photos and posts to friends and liked pages, should you ever decide to return. Reactivation is as simple as signing back into your Facebook account, which you can do directly through Facebook or by using your Facebook credentials to sign into another app or site.

Mental_Floss

Mental_Floss

Mental Floss delivers smart, fun and shareable content in an upbeat and witty environment. An encyclopedia of everything, we answer life’s big questions and uncover stories so interesting our readers absolutely must share them.

