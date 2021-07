The Adani Green Energy deal is a huge step towards transitioning TotalEnergies into the all-encompassing energy company it wants to be. Through the acquisition, TotalEnergies has obtained stakes in over 160 renewable infrastructure projects across India, Bangladesh and Vietnam. TotalEnergies currently has 7GW of gross renewable capacity covered by a power purchase agreement with a further 4.4GW under construction and an additional 9GW in development due to come online by 2025. The company’s renewable power comes from onshore and offshore wind along with solar.