Surely local golfers have noticed the work being done on the new tee for hole No. 7. It is not every day that changes are made to the golf course that affect play. The new tee box for No. 7 will not dramatically alter play on this hole, but it will be different. Being constructed to the left of the old tee, the new spot will offer a more straightforward approach to the three-par green and give players a bit more elbow room from the trees to the right.