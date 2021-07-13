LPGA and LET partners with Dow to boost sustainability programme
The Ladies Professional Golf Association and the Ladies European Tour has announced that Dow will serve as the Official Sustainability Resource for the organisations. The move symbolises Dow’s commitment to help sectors continue to develop, mobilise and accelerate effective action, and generate far-reaching results across a range of priority themes connected to the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals.golfbusinessnews.com
