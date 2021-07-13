LPGA and LET partners with Dow to boost sustainability programme

England Golf has unveiled its new digital platform, iGolf, that will offer non-club golfers in England the opportunity to obtain and maintain an official WHS handicap. England Golf says that iGolf will provide a pathway for the approximately 2.3 million golfers in England who are not currently members of golf clubs to input scores, calculate course handicaps and track their performance in the same way club members do under the new World Handicapping Scheme, which was introduced by England Golf last November.