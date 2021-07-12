Police Chief Tim Carlson Will Take A Leave of Absence. Deputy Chief Norm Haubert Will Serve as Acting Police Chief Beginning Today, July 12.

Dear Westminster Residents,

The City was recently made aware of concerns raised by Westminster Police Department staff related to the police department’s workplace environment. As part of our commitment to ensuring a safe and supportive work environment for our police officers and staff, we have asked a third-party consultant to partner with our Human Resources department to conduct a review of the police department’s internal workplace environment.

In support of this important work, Chief Tim Carlson has agreed to take a paid leave of absence. Deputy Police Chief Norm Haubert will serve as Acting Police Chief beginning today, and we thank him for taking on this responsibility. Chief Haubert has served our city for over 20 years and knows the needs of our community.

The vital public service that our police department provides our city will continue as usual. We will update the community as appropriate.

Sincerely,

Donald M. Tripp

City Manager