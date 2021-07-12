Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Law Enforcement

Police Chief Tim Carlson Will Take A Leave of Absence. Deputy Chief Norm Haubert Will Serve as Acting Police Chief Beginning Today, July 12.

Posted by 
Westminster, Colorado
Westminster, Colorado
 17 days ago

Dear Westminster Residents,

The City was recently made aware of concerns raised by Westminster Police Department staff related to the police department’s workplace environment. As part of our commitment to ensuring a safe and supportive work environment for our police officers and staff, we have asked a third-party consultant to partner with our Human Resources department to conduct a review of the police department’s internal workplace environment.

In support of this important work, Chief Tim Carlson has agreed to take a paid leave of absence. Deputy Police Chief Norm Haubert will serve as Acting Police Chief beginning today, and we thank him for taking on this responsibility. Chief Haubert has served our city for over 20 years and knows the needs of our community.

The vital public service that our police department provides our city will continue as usual. We will update the community as appropriate.

Sincerely,

Donald M. Tripp

City Manager

Comments / 0

Westminster, Colorado

Westminster, Colorado

1
Followers
41
Post
6
Views
ABOUT

Gold discovered in the South Platte River Valley in 1858 brought national attention to the area that would become Westminster, Colorado. The promise of fortune and The Homestead Act of 1862 encouraged many pioneers from the east to settle in Colorado rather than continue on to California. In the following decade it operated as a church and school. In 1911, Harris voted to incorporate as a city and changed its name to Westminster, in honor of the university which is now on the National Register of Historic Places.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Leave Of Absence#Paid Leave#Human Resources
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Law Enforcement
Related
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Biden tells federal workers: Get vaccinated or submit to testing

President Biden on Thursday is directing all federal employees and onsite contractors to show that they are vaccinated or otherwise submit to regular coronavirus testing, a major step that will likely cause other private sector businesses to follow suit. Biden is also instructing his administration to apply similar standards to...
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

Former longtime Sen. Carl Levin dies at 87

Former Sen. Carl Levin (D-Mich.), a 36-year veteran of the Senate and a key voice on military issues, has died at the age of 87. The Levin Center at Wayne State University in Detroit announced the late senator’s death Thursday evening, calling him "a dearly beloved husband, father, grandfather, brother and uncle, and life-long public servant.”
MilitaryPosted by
NBC News

Navy charges sailor with setting fire that destroyed warship

SAN DIEGO — The U.S. Navy charged a sailor Thursday with starting a fire last year that destroyed the USS Bonhomme Richard docked off San Diego, marking the maritime branch's worst warship blaze outside of combat in recent memory. The amphibious assault ship burned for more than four days. Left...

Comments / 0

Community Policy