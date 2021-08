BATTLE CREEK, Mich., July 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Kellogg Company (K) - Get Report today announced that its Board of Directors declared a dividend of $0.58 per share on the common stock of the Company, payable on September 15, 2021, to shareowners of record at the close of business on September 1, 2021. The ex-dividend date is August 31, 2021. This is the 387 th dividend that Kellogg Company has paid to owners of common stock since 1925.