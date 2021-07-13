Publisher Correction: Infection with Borrelia afzelii and manipulation of the egg surface microbiota have no effect on the fitness of immature Ixodes ricinus ticks

This work investigates the effect of the surface charges of oil droplets and carbonate rocks in brine and in surfactant solutions on oil production. The influences of the cations in brine and the surfactant types on the zeta-potentials of both oil droplets and carbonate rock particles are studied. It is found that the addition of anionic and cationic surfactants in brine result in both negative or positive zeta-potentials of rock particles and oil droplets respectively, while the zwitterionic surfactant induces a positive charge on rock particles and a negative charge on oil droplets. Micromodels with a CaCO3 nanocrystal layer coated on the flow channels were used in the oil displacement tests. The results show that when the oil-water interfacial tension (IFT) was at 10−1 mN/m, the injection of an anionic surfactant (SDS-R1) solution achieved 21.0% incremental oil recovery, higher than the 12.6% increment by the injection of a zwitterionic surfactant (SB-A2) solution. When the IFT was lowered to 10−3 mM/m, the injection of anionic/non-ionic surfactant SMAN-l1 solution with higher absolute zeta potential value (ζoil + ζrock) of 34 mV has achieved higher incremental oil recovery (39.4%) than the application of an anionic/cationic surfactant SMAC-l1 solution with a lower absolute zeta-potential value of 22 mV (30.6%). This indicates that the same charge of rocks and oil droplets improves the transportation of charged oil/water emulsion in the porous media. This work reveals that the surface charge in surfactant flooding plays an important role in addition to the oil/water interfacial tension reduction and the rock wettability alteration.