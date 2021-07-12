It’s County Fair Time And Here Are The Dates And Locations

Record crowds at the 2021 Jefferson County Fair - more need to vaccinate in order to make sure the fun continues Last summer, when cancelation after cancelation left us all a bit empty, it was difficult to find silver linings. Filling this column on the editorial page, it's important to try to find bright sides of things while chewing on the elements that aren't so sunny. But one piece of positive thought jumped out last year, in the days after the fair was canceled then the Airshow of the Cascades followed suit. It stood to reason that in 2021, these...