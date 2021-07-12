It’s County Fair Time And Here Are The Dates And Locations

There has been no shortage of fun at the 100th Butte-Lawrence County Fair in Nisland this week. A myriad of 4-H contests, special events, and public activities – not to mention animals, displays and food – are available for families to enjoy during the 4-H Fair’s five-day run at the Butte-Lawrence County Fairgrounds in Nisland. In addition to the various 4-H and FFA shows and judging, Wednesday’s events included watermelon eating contest, sheep dog trials, and pig wrestling. The fair fun resumed at 8 a.m. Thursday with a sheep show and is set to continue through Saturday afternoon. For more information or the full fair schedule, visit buttesd.org/butte-lawrence-county-fair.
