Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Louisiana State

Cade Brumley Discusses Plan for Masks at Louisiana Schools

By Erin McCarty
Posted by 
KPEL 96.5
KPEL 96.5
 13 days ago
Cover picture for the article

School will be back in session in about a month across Louisiana. What will be the mask requirement in schools across the state?. Fox 8 Live in New Orleans reported facemasks will not be required at schools for those who have been vaccinated. This report indicated those students or teachers who have not gotten the shot would be be required to wear a mask. That includes youngsters under age 12 who can not get the vaccine. But Louisiana State Superintendent Dr. Cade Brumley tells KEEL News this is not accurate.

kpel965.com

Comments / 7

KPEL 96.5

KPEL 96.5

Lafayette, LA
10K+
Followers
10K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

96.5 KPEL has the best news coverage for Lafayette, Louisiana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Louisiana Education
Local
Louisiana Health
New Orleans, LA
Government
Local
Louisiana Government
City
New Orleans, LA
New Orleans, LA
Health
State
Louisiana State
New Orleans, LA
Education
City
Baton Rouge, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#School Buses#School Systems#School Districts#Politics#Louisiana Schools#Keel News#Cdc#Bossier Parish#Desoto Parish Dates#Jefferson Parish#Lake Charles
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
Public Health
News Break
U.S. Politics
Related
EducationPosted by
KPEL 96.5

Listening to Louisiana Schools’ Principal of the Year Will Give You Chills

"Kids don't care what you know until they know that you care." - Marco French. I promise you. That headline is not hyperbole. It is no exaggeration. It is not clickbait. Erin McCarty and I have spoken with hundreds of guests in our more-than-five-year tenure on the KEEL morning show. But not one, in recent memory at least, has evoked the reaction we had when listening to Marco French, Principal at Shreveport's Queensborough Leadership Academy (formerly Queensborough Elementary).
Shreveport, LAPosted by
KPEL 96.5

Biggest Steam Train in the World is Coming to Shreveport This Aug

When you say the words "World's Biggest Steam Train," the mind automatically conjures up images of either a museum, or an old-timey black-and-white photograph taken back when the camera flash was likely to burn your handlebar moustache right off of your face! At least, that what I thought before learning that the living piece of history that lays claim to that title is still roaring down the tracks - and it's headed straight for Shreveport!
PoliticsPosted by
KPEL 96.5

Ronnie Johns Picked to Head Louisiana Gaming Control Board

The Louisiana Gaming Control Board has a new chairman - Ronnie Johns. The longtime lawmaker from Sulphur is leaving the state Senate after Governor John Bel Edwards appointed him to head the regulatory board. According to a press release from Gov. Edwards announcing Johns' appointment, this is what the Board does:
Louisiana StatePosted by
KPEL 96.5

Acadia Deputy Shot During Standoff

Louisiana State Police say an Acadia Parish sheriff's deputy was shot during a standoff in Crowley. State Police spokesman Trooper Thomas Gossen confirmed the shooting happened Sunday afternoon, but he did not have any other details about the incident. This is a developing story. How We Can Help Stop the...
Shreveport, LAPosted by
KPEL 96.5

Epic Kitten Rescue in Downtown Shreveport That Made Us Feel Good

Don't we all need a feel-good story to make our days a little brighter? This feel-good story is coming straight out of downtown Shreveport. On Sunday, July 18th a couple reported hearing a kitten trapped in a storm drain in the area of the confederate memorial in front of the courthouse. Shreveport Fire Department was called to help rescue the feral kitten trapped in the storm drain. However, after several hours of trying, they were never able to catch the kitten.
Louisiana StatePosted by
KPEL 96.5

Louisiana is Home to the Largest Go-Kart Track in the Country

Mark this down for things I didn't know exist in Louisiana. Apparently the largest race track in the coutnry is in our very own state of Louisiana. It's called NOLA Motorsports Park. The park seems to be every gearhead's dream come true featuring two international race tracks, three kart tracks, skid pad, speed shop, and a drag strip.
Louisiana StatePosted by
KPEL 96.5

97% of COVID Deaths in Louisiana are Among the Unvaccinated

The evidence to support getting vaccinated against coronavirus is mounting. However, there are still a lot of people who, for various reasons, do not plan to get the vaccine. The fact that so many in Louisiana are either opting out of getting vaccinated or have been slow to decide to get vaccinated is very troubling to Louisiana's medical community.
Alabama StatePosted by
KPEL 96.5

Alabama Murder Suspect Arrested in Lafayette

Federal marshals and the Lafayette Parish Sheriff's SWAT Unit have arrested two federal fugitives, including a capital murder suspect wanted in Chambers County, Alabama. According to LPSO Captain John Mowell, deputies executed a search warrant at a home on Lagneaux Road near Freda Lane just north of Ridge Road at the request of the U. S. Marshals Service Violent Offender Task Force. They executived that warrant Friday afternoon and arrested both fugitives without incident.
Lafayette, LAPosted by
KPEL 96.5

Lafayette Government Employees Might Again Get Free Coffee

After a ruling by the Louisiana Attorney General's office, it has been deemed allowable for the Lafayette Consolidated Government to provide free coffee service to its employees. Why question the coffee?. One may wonder why the Louisiana Attorney General's Office had to chime in on whether it was ok or...
Louisiana StatePosted by
KPEL 96.5

Louisiana Republicans Consider Changes Following Veto Session

In my nearly three decades of watching and attempting to understand just what goes on in our Louisiana Legislature, I have learned not to be surprised. But the results of the current veto override session actually did surprise me. Despite the fact, that several of my media cohorts predicted the debacle that we just saw unfold in Baton Rouge.
Shreveport, LAPosted by
KPEL 96.5

Shreveport Police Investigating Another Murder

One man has died in a shooting in north Shreveport. The shooting happened just before 11am Wednesday morning at Hearne Avenue and Hilry Huckaby. The Caddo Parish Coroner has identified the victim as 32-year-old Patrick Goines of Shreveport. He was shot while at a convenience store at that location. He was shot several times. He was rushed to Ochsner LSU Health hospital but he was pronounced dead shortly after arrival.
HealthPosted by
KPEL 96.5

Ochsner to Require All Employees to be Vaccinated

There are currently three vaccines approved for use against COVID-19 in the United States. The data from those who have taken the vaccines seem to support the concept that they are not only safe but quite effective. Still, there are many who have questions and concerns about the vaccine. To those individuals, the concerns about the vaccines outweigh the risk of not getting them.

Comments / 7

Community Policy