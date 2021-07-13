ATTOM Hires Hi-Tech Financial Veteran Lionel Etrillard As Chief Financial Officer
Etrillard’s Strategic Vision Combined with His Extensive Financial and Operational Leadership Skills Will Help Drive ATTOM’s Ongoing Expansion. ATTOM, curator of the nation’s premier property database, announced that Lionel Etrillard has joined the ATTOM leadership team as chief financial officer. In this role, Etrillard will leverage over two decades of experience in driving ATTOM’s financial strategic vision, while building a solid planning, accounting, and compliance foundation. In addition, he will play an integral role in continuing ATTOM’s rapid organic growth and increasing profitability.aithority.com
