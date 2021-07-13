ATTOM Hires Hi-Tech Financial Veteran Lionel Etrillard As Chief Financial Officer

Jennifer Maxwell serves as the co-founder and co-CEO of Maxwell Healthcare Associates. Element5, an Automation as a Service solution leveraging AI and RPA for post-acute care, announced the appointment of Jennifer Maxwell to their Board of Directors. Jennifer is currently the co-founder and CEO of Maxwell Healthcare Associates, (MHA) an industry leading consulting firm in post-acute care and Strategic Advisor to Medalogix, a one-of-a-kind data analytics company also in the post-acute care space. With the addition of Jennifer Maxwell to its board of directors, Element5 aims to strengthen its technology leadership and accelerate the adoption of AI (Artificial Intelligence) & RPA (Robotic Process Automation) based solutions across the post-acute care industry.