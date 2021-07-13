Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

ATTOM Hires Hi-Tech Financial Veteran Lionel Etrillard As Chief Financial Officer

By AIT News Desk
aithority.com
 18 days ago

Etrillard’s Strategic Vision Combined with His Extensive Financial and Operational Leadership Skills Will Help Drive ATTOM’s Ongoing Expansion. ATTOM, curator of the nation’s premier property database, announced that Lionel Etrillard has joined the ATTOM leadership team as chief financial officer. In this role, Etrillard will leverage over two decades of experience in driving ATTOM’s financial strategic vision, while building a solid planning, accounting, and compliance foundation. In addition, he will play an integral role in continuing ATTOM’s rapid organic growth and increasing profitability.

aithority.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Financial Planning#Veteran#Tech#Ongoing Expansion Attom#M A#Geodata Plus#Episource#Cfo#Marketing Technology#Investcloud#Irise#Saas#Pepperdine University
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Business
News Break
Economy
Country
India
Related
BusinessIllinois Business Journal

First Mid Bancshares to acquire Jefferson Bank and Trust parent

Matoon, Ill.-based First Mid Bancshares Inc. has entered into two separate agreements under which the company will acquire Delta Bancshares Co. as well as a loan and deposit portfolio, along with the relationship team, in the St. Louis market. Delta is the parent company of Jefferson Bank and Trust and...
Businessaithority.com

Element5 Announces The Appointment Of Post-Acute Care industry leader, Jennifer Maxwell To Board Of Directors

Jennifer Maxwell serves as the co-founder and co-CEO of Maxwell Healthcare Associates. Element5, an Automation as a Service solution leveraging AI and RPA for post-acute care, announced the appointment of Jennifer Maxwell to their Board of Directors. Jennifer is currently the co-founder and CEO of Maxwell Healthcare Associates, (MHA) an industry leading consulting firm in post-acute care and Strategic Advisor to Medalogix, a one-of-a-kind data analytics company also in the post-acute care space. With the addition of Jennifer Maxwell to its board of directors, Element5 aims to strengthen its technology leadership and accelerate the adoption of AI (Artificial Intelligence) & RPA (Robotic Process Automation) based solutions across the post-acute care industry.
Porter, INNWI.com

1st Source Bank names new CFO, COO

1st Source Bank named a new chief financial officer and chief operations officer. The South Bend-based bank, which has a big footprint in Porter and LaPorte counties, named Brett Bauer CFO and John Bedient COO. Both were senior leaders of the bank who were promoted from within. "Both colleagues were...
Businessaithority.com

Babel Finance Appoints Edmond Lau as CFO Following $40 Million Series A Funding

Lau’s Accomplished, Diverse Experience in Financial Industry to Bolster Firm’s Risk Management, Compliance Capabilities. Babel Finance, a leading global cryptocurrency financial services provider, announced the appointment of Edmond Lau as Chief Financial Officer (CFO). The announcement comes amid the company’s rapid global expansion, following the completion of its US$40 million Series A funding round in May this year.
BusinessStreetInsider.com

Clearsign Combustion (CLIR) Announces Passing of CFO Brian Fike

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. ClearSign Technologies Corporation (Nasdaq: CLIR) an emerging leader in industrial combustion and sensing technologies that improve energy, operational efficiency and safety while dramatically reducing emissions, today announces with great sadness that Brian Fike, ClearSign's Chief Financial Officer, has passed away.
BusinessStreetInsider.com

Calibrus, Inc. (CALB) Appoints Millicent Tracey to its Board

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. California BanCorp (Nasdaq: CALB), the parent company of California Bank of Commerce (the "Bank"), today announced that Millicent C. Tracey has been appointed to the Board of Directors of the Company and the Bank.
Businessaithority.com

Accolite Digital Appoints Mark Himelfarb As Chief Financial Officer

Accolite Digital, the best-in-class digital transformation services provider, announced the appointment of Mark Himelfarb as Chief Financial Officer. In this role, Mark will oversee financial and business operations globally. He will also become a member of Accolite Digital’s Executive Leadership Team. Prior to joining Accolite, Mark was the CFO at...
Businessclevelandstar.com

Preferred Commerce Appoints Chief Operating Officer

Preferred Commerce Appoints Health Care Industry Executive Mark Centolella as Chief Operating Officer. WELLINGTON, FL / ACCESSWIRE / July 30, 2021 / Preferred Commerce, Inc. (OTC PINK:OCBM) announced today that Mark Centolella has been appointed as Chief Operating Officer, bringing another seasoned leader to the Company's Management Team. Mark Centolella...
Businessaithority.com

Query.AI Appoints Dan Burns to Board of Directors to Support Company Mission to Make Security Investigations Efficient and Cost-Effective

Former co-founder and CEO of Optiv Bolsters World-Class Board with Valuable Experience in Leading Hypergrowth, Customer-Obsessed Companies. Query.AI, the provider of the market’s only security investigations control plane for modern enterprises, announced the appointment of Optiv co-founder and former CEO Dan Burns to its board of directors. Burns, a business, technology, and cybersecurity industry veteran with nearly three decades of experience, joins Query.AI’s lead Seed investor, Jay Leek, managing partner at ClearSky Security and the former CISO of Blackstone, as an independent board member.
Businessaithority.com

Saviynt and Deloitte Expand Strategic Alliance to Deliver Turnkey Digital Identity+ Solutions

New Delivery Model Offers Tailored Cloud Identity Solutions to Enterprises Worldwide. Saviynt, a leading provider of enterprise cloud identity solutions, announced its technology platform is now available as a managed service with Deloitte, one of the largest cyber risk services providers. The expansion delivers Saviynt’s identity governance, privileged access, and access risk analytics capabilities to organizations as a managed service through Deloitte’s Digital Identity+ Platform, bringing together Saviynt’s innovative technology and Deloitte’s deep experience in providing strategic business solutions.
Businessaithority.com

Analytic Partners Appoints Andy Gallagher as VP of Client Engagement

Analytic Partners announces the appointment of Andy Gallagher as Vice President of Client Engagement. Based in the London office, Gallagher will be responsible for supporting clients and growing the business both in the UK and across EMEA. He will report to Chief Client Officer Maggie Merklin. Gallagher has more than...
Businessaithority.com

Wolters Kluwer Vanguard Software Welcomes Newest Customer Hy Cite Enterprises

Hy Cite selects Vanguard Predictive Planning to increase demand planning and forecast review efficiency. Vanguard Software, a part of Wolters Kluwer, is pleased to announce Hy Cite Enterprises has chosen the Vanguard Predictive Planning expert solution to improve their demand planning process and increase forecast accuracy. With over 60 years of operations, Hy Cite has established itself as a premier direct selling and consumer finance company, offering an extensive line of cookware and household products worldwide. Made possible by a network of 8,000 Independent Authorized Distributors in 9 countries who serve over 600,000 customers, Hy Cite is among the top 100 direct selling companies in size worldwide for the Direct Selling Association (DSA).
Businessaithority.com

HCL Named a Leader in 2021 Application Modernization and Migration Services Analyst Report

HCL Technologies (HCL), a leading global technology company, has been named one of six “leaders” in the Forrester Wave™: Application Modernization and Migration Services, Q3 2021. “Customer references praised HCL’s flexibility, cost competitiveness, client advocacy and strong account management skill. Customers also noted HCL’s long-standing employee-first philosophy helps reduce the...
Businessaithority.com

UPSTACK Acquires Telecom and Cloud Advisory Firm LanYap Networks

Co-founders Angie Tocco and Laura Dashney Join Cloud and Internet Infrastructure Platform as Partners and Managing Directors. UPSTACK, a profitable, fast-growing platform that transforms the buying experience for businesses seeking cloud and internet infrastructure solutions, announced that it has acquired LanYap Networks, a woman-owned provider of strategic telecom and cloud solutions for medium and large businesses. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.
Businessaithority.com

SOCi Acquires Brandify Accelerates Rank as the Largest Localized Marketing Platform Globally

Transaction deepens SOCi’s Local Search Leadership and Expertise. SOCi, the leading all-in-one marketing platform built for multi-location marketers, announced it has acquired Brandify, an industry-leading provider of location-based digital marketing solutions with nearly 25 years of experience. The acquisition brings additional functionality to the SOCi platform and market-leading search expertise to the SOCi team. With the combination, SOCi solidifies its position as the largest localized marketing platform globally, with more than three million locations under management. The deal also strengthens SOCi’s relationship with key partners like Google, Facebook, Apple, Yelp and others. The combined business will operate under the SOCi brand.
Businessaithority.com

Queenly Raises $6.3 Million in Funding Led by Andreessen Horowitz

Female-founded Queenly is using their ML-driven search engine and computer vision technology to reimagine the $15B formalwear industry. Queenly, the leading marketplace and search engine for the formalwear industry, announced that it raised $6.3 million in funding led by Andreessen Horowitz, bringing their total funding to date to $7.1 million.
Businessaithority.com

Accenture Completes Acquisition of Ethica Consulting Group

Accenture completed its acquisition of Ethica Consulting Group, a group of technology companies based in Italy that provides advanced software and professional services. The intent to acquire was announced on July 1. Prev Next 1 of 18,104. Ethica Consulting Group helps companies reinvent their business processes by developing and implementing...
Madison, SDamazingmadison.com

East River Electric hires Shewey as Chief Financial Officer

East River Electric Power Cooperative in Madison has named a new Chief Financial Officer. Scott Shewey started as CFO for the cooperative on July 26th. Shewey has fourteen years of experience in public utilities working at Colorado Springs Utilities, a four-service municipal utility. He spent the last seven years in executive leadership there, serving the last two years as CFO overseeing rates, treasury, financial planning and analysis, accounting, risk management and supply chain.
Medical & BiotechStreetInsider.com

Valneva SE (VALN) Appoints Peter Buhler as CFO

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Valneva SE (Nasdaq: VALN), a specialty vaccine company focused on the development and commercialization of prophylactic vaccines for infectious diseases with significant unmet medical need, today announced the appointment of Peter Buhler as Chief Financial Officer (CFO) and Management Board member.

Comments / 0

Community Policy