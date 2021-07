Kim Bates is Chief Marketing Officer & Chief Futurist at LRXD, the Original Health & Happiness Agency. Over the past year, businesses everywhere had to make abrupt decisions that impacted growth, staff and their overall bottom line. Weeks to months of strategic planning and budgeting completed the year prior had to be reworked in a very short time. In-person events were shelved in favor of virtual events and digital advertising spending, which increased 12% year-over-year from 2019 to 2020, according to a PwC survey commissioned by the Interactive Advertising Bureau (via CNBC). Some forecasters saw this change in spend allocation coming way ahead of 2020.