The Dish: Two New Wilton Eateries Being Cooked Up
Wilton’s culinary landscape is expanding, and before summer is over there will be two new restaurants to try in town. GOOD Morning Wilton has learned that in just a few weeks, Baldanza will open in the former Schoolhouse at Cannondale space (34 Cannon Rd.) in Cannondale Village. Owned and operated by the Baldanza family — Sandy, Angela and Alex — the bistro will be the new location for the restaurateurs after closing their Danbury spot. (The family is also on the move in New Canaan, relocating their Baldanza Café.)goodmorningwilton.com
