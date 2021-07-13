Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
New York City, NY

COVID-19 ARDS focus of latest ATS/CSL Behring research grant recipient

EurekAlert
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNew York, NY - July 13, 2021- The ATS Research Program is pleased to announce that William Zhang, MD, of Weill Cornell Medical Center is the recipient of the 2020-2021 ATS/CSL Behring Research Award in Acute Respiratory Distress Syndrome. The $50,000 award will support Dr. Zhang's research study, "Hyperferritinemia in COVID-19 ARDS: Friend or Foe?"

www.eurekalert.org

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
New York City, NY
Health
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ats#Respiratory Distress#Respiratory Disease#Covid 19 Ards#Ats#Md#The Ats Research Program#The Research Program#Csl Plasma#Csl Limited#Cslly#Cslbehring Com Vita#Twitter Com Cslbehring#Aaas#Eurekalert
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Medical & Biotech
Place
Melbourne
News Break
Health
News Break
Science
News Break
Public Health
News Break
Biology
Related
ScienceNews-Medical.net

Study suggests vitamin B12 as a SARS-CoV-2 antiviral

Researchers in the UK and Spain have used a novel drug screening approach to identify compounds that could serve as effective antivirals against severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2) – the agent that causes coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19). The team used a quantum-inspired device in combination with a more...
Medical ScienceNews-Medical.net

Scientists identify existing drugs that may inhibit SARS-CoV-2 virus

The COVID-19 pandemic has caused more than 600,000 deaths in the United States since the start of 2020 and more than 4 million globally. The search for effective treatments against the disease are ongoing, and one hurdle is that SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19, has a number of tricks up its molecular sleeve when it comes to infecting people.
San Diego, CAimperialbeachnewsca.com

Vaccinated Against COVID 19? Participate In A Research Study

San Diego Blood Bank is partnering with the Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority, part of the federal Department of Health and Human Services, on a new research study involving plasma from donors who have received a COVID-19 vaccine. The intent of the study is to test antibodies raised by COVID-19 vaccines found in the plasma of participants against new variants of the COVID-19 virus as they emerge. We need participants.
Scienceadvisory.com

Why researchers are investigating Covid-19 'outliers'

Throughout the pandemic, many medical anomalies have occurred—including people who are 100 or more years old recovering from Covid-19. Now scientists are trying to understand whether certain genes or mutations affect susceptibility to Covid-19. Researchers investigate the 'outliers'. Over the course of the pandemic, there have been several unusual or...
Public HealthNews On 6

How COVID-19 Impacted Medical Research

Doctors at the Oklahoma Medical Research Foundation are incredibly proud of the global effort to end the COVID-19 pandemic. “There’s never been a time so many scientists from so many disciplines are focused on one thing,” said Dr. Courtney Montgomery with OMRF. But COVID breakthroughs have come at the expense...
ScienceNews-Medical.net

Variations in human ACE2 genetics associated with coronavirus susceptibility

The variabilities found in patients infected with the severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2) from different regions and ethnicities have led scientists to investigate the role of human genetic variation in determining disease severity of the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19). To this end, several genome-related studies have revealed the important associations that exist between SARS-CoV-2 infection and host genes.
ScienceEurekAlert

NIH funds new effort to discover genetic causes of single-gene disorders

The National Institutes of Health will award nearly $80 million to support the establishment of the Mendelian Genomics Research Consortium and the development of novel methods and approaches that help researchers identify the genetic causes of single-gene diseases. Over 400 million people worldwide have been diagnosed with one of about...
ScienceEurekAlert

Mendelian Genomics Research Consortium (video)

Loading video... Caption The Mendelian Genomics Research Consortium will help develop novel methods and approaches to identify the genetic causes of single-gene diseases. Credit Ernesto del Aguila III, NHGRI Usage Restrictions Please include appropriate credits when using the image assets. Disclaimer: AAAS and EurekAlert! are not responsible for the accuracy...
Public HealthNature.com

Catalyzing pathways for translational research beyond COVID-19

Emergency action in response to the COVID-19 pandemic led to the removal of financial and regulatory barriers to developing medical technologies. But, as Andrea Armani and Eric Diebold explain, a broader cultural shift in academia can expedite their translation from laboratory benches to real-world use. The first lesson mentioned in...
CollegesNorthwestern University

New policy-focused research examines COVID-19 societal impact

Northwestern University has announced the recipients of the Peter G. Peterson Foundation Pandemic Response Policy Research Fund, an initiative launched in April to evaluate policies and actions during the current pandemic and to advance effective recommendations for the future. The effort was made possible by a $1 million grant from...
CancerEurekAlert

Damon Runyon Cancer Research Foundation awards $4.8 million to rising investigators

Damon Runyon Cancer Research Foundation has announced the 2021 recipients of the Damon Runyon Clinical Investigator award--six outstanding early career physician-scientists working to develop new cancer therapies under the mentorship of the nation's leading scientists and clinicians. While there has never been a more pressing need or more promising time...
Sciencekyma.com

New COVID-19 vaccine study raises concerns for organ transplant recipients

CNN (KYMA, KECY) - A new study published on Monday in the journal "Transplantation" shows fully vaccinated organ transplant recipients are far more likely to contract COVID-19 than the vaccinated general public. Researchers looked at more than 18,000 vaccinated organ transplant patients in the U.S., Croatia and France. They discovered...
Public Healthtechnologynetworks.com

COVID-19 Vaccine Research Challenges and Solutions

Accounting for at least 15% of all human pathogens, emerging infectious diseases (EID) pose a significant burden on public health. Vaccination represents one of the most successful prophylactic tools for disease prevention and control, however the development process is typically lengthy and expensive. While there has been a rapid development...
Newberry, FLEurekAlert

ASMBS Foundation awards research grants for studies related to COVID-19 & obesity

Newberry, FL - July19, 2021-- The American Society for Metabolic and Bariatric Surgery (ASMBS) Foundation today announced it has awarded two research grants totaling $50,000 to study the effects of obesity on COVID-19 infections in adolescents and the increasing use of adult cannabis during and after the pandemic and its potential impact on weight loss outcomes following bariatric surgery.
ScienceEurekAlert

Protein-based vaccine candidate combined with potent adjuvant yields effective SARS-CoV-2 protection

A new protein-based vaccine candidate combined with a potent adjuvant provided effective protection against SARS-CoV-2 when tested in animals, suggesting that the combination could add one more promising COVID-19 vaccine to the list of candidates for human use. The protein antigen, based on the receptor binding domain (RBD) of SARS-CoV-2, was expressed in yeast instead of mammalian cells - which the authors say could enable a scalable, temperature-stable, low-cost production process well suited for deployment in the developing world. In a study by Maria Pino and colleagues, the adjuvant - a TLR7/TLR8 agonist named 3M-052, formulated with alum - substantially improved performance of the vaccine compared with vaccine adjuvanted with alum alone, inducing stronger antibody and T cell responses in vaccinated rhesus macaques. The vaccine and adjuvant combination also significantly reduced the quantity of virus in the respiratory tracts of macaques challenged by infection with SARS-CoV-2, and reduced lung inflammation as well. Pino et al. vaccinated 5 macaques with the RBD protein and the 3M-052/alum adjuvant and another 5 with the RBD protein and alum alone, each at 0, 4, and 9 weeks; they also included 5 unvaccinated macaques as controls. The vaccine and adjuvant combination induced more neutralizing antibodies with higher binding affinity for the virus RBD and also enhanced CD4+ and CD8+ T cell responses compared with the alum-only formulation. About one month after the third round of vaccinations, the researchers then infected the macaques with SARS-CoV-2, and noted the macaques vaccinated with the novel adjuvant formulation showed a reduced viral load in their nasal mucus and lung fluid, as well as fewer inflammatory cytokines in their plasma.
Amarillo, TXAmarillo Globe-Times

Letter to the editor: COVID-19 vaccine research not new

COVID-19 vaccines developed over decades. Shouldn’t authorities and media re-broadcast this given concerns held by many — that it was rushed, untested and therefore they don’t trust it?. “Re-broadcast” because in early in 2020 it was broadcast that the vaccines use mRNA technology to target the virus, and that this...
ScienceMedscape News

Organs From Deceased Recipients of AstraZeneca COVID-19 Vaccine May Pose Problems

NEW YORK (Reuters Health) - Organs from deceased donors who had received AstraZeneca's ChAdOx1 nCoV-19 vaccine against SARS-CoV-2 may possibly prompt vaccine-induced thrombosis and thrombocytopenia (VITT) in recipients, according to a new study. As a result, the U.K. study team suggests that "liver, lung, pancreas and small bowel transplants from...

Comments / 0

Community Policy