If you've been meaning to watch (or rewatch) the entire Twilight saga, Netflix is here to help. As of Friday, all five films in the fantasy saga are officially available to stream on the popular streaming service, after the platform teased as much late last month. This means that US subscribers are now able to check out 2008's Twilight, 2009's The Twilight Saga: New Moon, 2010's The Twilight Saga: Eclipse, 2011's The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn — Part 1, and 2012's The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn — Part 2. This is the first time that the entire Twilight Saga is available on a streaming platform, after they briefly appeared — and then disappeared — from Hulu last year.