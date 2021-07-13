Jelurida’s Sustainable and Energy-Efficient Ecosystem Is a Great Sign For The Blockchain Universe

Oscillating foils in synchronized pitch/heave motions can be used to harvest hydrokinetic energy. By understanding the wake structure and its correlation with the foil kinematics, predictive models for how foils can operate in array configurations can be developed. To establish a relationship between foil kinematics and wake characteristics, a wide range of kinematics is explored in a two-foil tandem configuration with interfoil spacing from four to nine chord lengths separation and multiple interfoil phases. Using data from experiments and simulations, an in-depth wake analysis is performed and the mean velocity and the turbulent kinetic energy are quantified in the wake. With this energy quantification, the trailing foil efficiency is modified to account for the mean flow in addition to the energy transported by the coherent leading edge vortices (LEVs) shed from the leading foil. With the mean wake velocity, a predictive wake model is able to distinguish three regimes through analyzing trailing foil efficiency profiles and the strength of the primary LEV shed from the leading foil. Dividing the wake into regimes is an insightful way to narrow the range of foil kinematics and configurations and improve the energy harvesting in a two-tandem foil array.