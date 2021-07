A “hate decal” was found on the sign board of the Trinity Methodist Church in Oak Bluffs on July 10, according to Pastor Hyuk Seonwoo. This marks the third time the Methodist Church, which flies a Rainbow flag in support of the LGBTQ+ community, has been tagged with a homophobic decal. As The Times previously reported, Methodist Church property was tagged in September and October of 2019. Oak Bluffs Police Lt. Tim Williamson said his department will be keeping a watchful eye for suspicious activity at the church. Pastor Seonwoo expressed deep concern about the tagging incident and told The Times folks must remain watchful going forward.